BRAWLEY – Brawley Wildcats’ swimmer CJ Manuel signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to swim for California State University Bakersfield.
Manuel is set to join the Roadrunners Division I Swim Program starting in the fall of 2023.
“Signing is always very special,” said long-time Brawley Swim Head Coach D’Ann Luckey. “I hope CJ embraces this moment and his time at Bakersfield because this is a huge accomplishment.”
As Manuel looks to the future, there are excitement, jitters, and some reminiscing about his high school career and what comes next, he said.
“I am looking forward to meeting new people,” Manuel said. “I have worked day and night for this goal, and I’m very thankful for everyone that played a role in making today happen.”
Manuel began swimming about ten years ago as a result of his parents wanting him to learn basic water safety. It was not long before he fell in love with the sport and set the goal of swimming at the next level.
“It means a great deal to me to finally reach this goal,” Manuel said. “Growing up, I developed a love for swimming, and it has become my life.”
Manuel started swimming for the Imperial Valley Desert Aquatics club team before competing at the high school level.
“Without my support system, I would not have stuck with swimming nor would I be here today,” Manuel said. “They motivate me, show their effort, and make me want to push even harder.”
At the high school level, Manuel is a CIF San Diego Section Champion in the 50-meter freestyle event and 100-meter backstroke.
He also holds the Brawley Union High School records in the following events: 200-meter freestyle (1:47.70), 200 IM (2:02.39), 50-meter freestyle (21.48), 100-meter butterfly (54.09), 100-meter freestyle (48.60), 500 freestyle (5:02.11).
Manuel also made history by being the first Brawley Wildcat to qualify for the State Championship level, a competition that first began five years ago. Manuel competed in the 100-meter backstroke and finished with a time of 51.41 seconds.
“He is so determined and driven to do well,” Luckey said.
“Going to the State swim meet last year was the highlight of my coaching CJ,” the coach said. “It was the first time we had someone qualify, and was amazing to experience together.”
Currently, Manuel is part of the Sea to Desert Swim Association (SDSA) club team and recently competed in the 200-meter freestyle (1:45.33) and 100-meter butterfly (53.36) at the Kevin Perry invite on November 5.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete; there is no doubt he is going to crush it,” said SDSA coach Paul Folts. “He has so much potential and going to do great things at Bakersfield.”
Folts has coached Manuel for the past few years during the club season – which begins in August – and has seen the athlete grow and mature as a swimmer.
“Watching him recognize how big of an impact the sport plays in his life, how he identifies with the sport, and how this relates to everything else he does is why I coach,” Folts said.
