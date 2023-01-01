Brawley's Jon Self retires from coaching, leaves lasting legacy

BRAWLEY – At the annual Wildcat Varsity Football Banquet at the Brawley Stockman’s Club in December, veteran Head Coach Jon Self announced he was stepping down as the coach of the Wildcats.
Self leaves the Brawley football program after an impressive 12 seasons as head coach and another 17 seasons as assistant head coach to John Bishop, winning 94 games as head coach.
Self is rightfully proud of the body of work that he and Bishop produced over nearly three decades.
“You look at teams that make a playoff run for a year or two and then disappear but John and I worked all year long, every year, to sustain a high level of competitiveness,” Self said. ”I’m also proud we never had a losing regular season and I only missed the playoffs once and that year we lost our offensive and defensive leader.”
Self has developed many coaching relationships over the years but notes that he is among the few who have been with the same program.
“I know especially with the trend in the way coaching and schools – in general – are going, most coaches last five to seven years at one school,” Self said. “Actually, when I started being the head coach I was dealing more with non-coaching issues than doing coaching.”
However, after 17 years at Brawley, Self was prepared for helming the Wildcats when he took over in 2012 and the proof is in the success of the program under his direction.
”I did understand the pressures of the job, what was at stake to the coaches, the players, the school, and the community,” Self said. “People had approached me to be a head coach before, but I was enjoying coaching with John (Bishop) and we were winning and it wasn’t important for me to have the title.”
With the retirement announcement, Self is literally walking away from a lifetime of football.
Born in El Centro to a football family, Self’s father John, at the time, was starting in his coaching career as an assistant at Imperial, and would eventually become head coach at Calexico High.
Self was raised in San Diego, where his father eventually took two Poway High School teams to CIF championship games.
“The time I realized my Dad was a football coach was when he was the first coach at Mt. Carmel and I was at practice sometimes and playing Pop Warner,” Self said. “I never played for my Dad and he was just my Dad. Until we coached together we never talked about football.”
Self played at Mt. Carmel High School, Palomar College and one season at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, then attended Sonoma State before fate and family in Calipatria brought him back to the Imperial Valley.
“I loved playing, the sport … I started on varsity my sophomore year and it wasn’t the norm then,” Self said. “In college just I wanted to play as long as I could …. I went to Sonoma to play football but the coach left so I came to Valley to go to San Diego State-IV (campus) and possibly get a teaching credential.”
Self asked his Uncle Ed Self, who was the principal at Calipatria High School, if they needed someone to scout games for the Hornets; and the Self-Bishop connection was born.
“I heard some games on the radio while fishing on Friday nights with my cousin and thought I could scout,” Self said. “Eventually I started scouting for Bishop and mid-way through the season I started going to practices and helping out.”
While Self would spend three years at Calipatria and 17 more at Brawley with Bishop, he knew there had to be mutual respect for coaches to work together successfully.
“There were times at Calipat when the other assistants weren’t there and it seemed like it was just John and me many times, and I guess over all the seasons I always have felt that way,” Self said, adding with a grin. “When he first asked me if I thought we could coach together and I said yes, and at 26 years old he was giving me a lot of responsibility.”
Self also got the opportunity to coach with his father when the elder Self joined the Brawley staff in the early 2000s.
“We needed someone in the booth to see the field and he’d come to games, and when he retired he’d come to Brawley for the week and work with us at practice,” Self said, noting that it was at this time Brawley made the CIF championship game in 2004.
“We used a lot of the special teams’ formations that he used in Poway … it was a nice conglomeration of coaches who came together and left their egos at the door," Self said. "That one goal of all the coaches working for a winning varsity team is still there with my staff and has made us successful."
Self also notes that he had the privilege to coach his son, Chandler, a three-year varsity letterman and two-way starter.
”I’ve had a chance to involve my family, coached my son Chandler, and coach with my Dad," he said. "It’s been special.”
The retirement at time that Self felt was right for him as his goal from day-one was not to win so many games, go so many seasons or coach just to coach; but to share his knowledge and love of football with his players.
“I wasn’t doing it for anything but the enjoyment and I feel it’s just time to move on. It was a decision I made,” Self said.
“I loved walking into that stadium, having all eyes on the team and me … the bigger the game the calmer I got and the more I enjoyed it,” he said.
