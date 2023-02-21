EL CENTRO – Central Union High School's Brennen Havens signed a letter of intent to continue playing football for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
“I was excited to sign my letter and have it be official,” Havens said. “I am happy to have the opportunity to continue playing and excited to enter a new football family, but also enjoy college through football.”
As a three-year starter for the Spartans, Havens entered the '22 football season with a new role as the Spartans' Center, having played Guard during the 2021 season.
“My goal coming into the season was just being the best I could be, even if it meant learning how to be the best at the Center position,” Havens said.
“One of my teammates and I put the work in during the summer and worked hard to overcome something new, and in the end, I do feel like I achieved my goal of fulfilling my role to the best of my ability,” the O-lineman said.
Havens took part in the Spartans CIF San Diego Section Division II football semifinal playoff game appearance and ended the season with 2022 All-Imperial Valley League First Team Offensive Honors.
“I enjoyed being on a team because it felt like it was my second family," Havens said. "I felt like I could open up to them and found a sense of belonging during high school. Going off to college, I wanted to continue that feeling and having that support system.”
Havens will continue his football career as part of the NAIA division and compete for the Ottawa Fangs in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
"The three-and-a-half-hour drive is nice because I can drive down, or my family can drive up, which makes moving away a bit easier," he said.
Havens began playing football during his freshmen year of high school and has since reached milestones like All-League honors. He says hitting his milestones are a result of his support system, including family, teammates, and coaches.
“My family, coaches, trainers, and teammates all motivated me and helped me get better," Havens said, "but also (helped me) keep my head up and focus on my (football) assignment (on the line).”
“I look forward to finding this sense of community, support, and friends as I continue my football career," Havens said.
