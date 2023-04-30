SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Long-time Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Billy Brewer was recently named the CIF San Diego Section Athletic Director of the Year Award for 2022-2023.
The award was given at the 55th Annual California State Athletic Directors Association (CSADA) Conference Awards Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara on Saturday, April 22. The CIF SDS Athletic Director of the Year Award is given each year to one of the sections 124 schools and Brewer received his award along with fellow recipients from all ten CIF State sections.
Brewer was informed of the honor as the recipient of the award earlier this year in a letter from the CSADA informing him of his selection and congratulating him on being recognized by his peers for the work and dedication that he had given to his school and community.
“They called and congratulated me and I was told I had been selected to represent the San Diego Section with the award,” Brewer said. “I was honored and humbled and very pleasantly surprised.”
Brewer, who received the CIF SDS Athletic Director of the Year Award award once before in 2012, was quick to share the honor with those with whom and for whom he works.
“I am humbled because it’s an honor not only for myself and for Brawley High but also for the Valley,” Brewer said. “I know what my fellow ADs and I do each day ... we take on the responsibilities and do our best and we all should be recognized.”
For the CIF SDS Southeastern Conference president Joe Evangelist – himself a former AD of the Year award winner who spent time as athletic director at Calexico, Central, and Southwest – naming Brewer for this year’s award made sense.
“Billy sets the standard for high school athletic directors and does an excellent job in every aspect of the position,” Evangelist said. “BUHS student-athletes, coaching staff and the entire community of Brawley are very fortunate to have a person of his quality and integrity to lead their interscholastic athlete program.”
For Brewer, it is his second CSADA award and is the only Valley athletic director to be so honored.
Brewer, Joe Evangelist, Ray Alvarado (Calexico), Steve Cato (Holtville), and Steve Evangelist (Central) have all received a similar honor, the “Legends” award for their work as athletic directors from the San Diego High School Sports Association.
“We work through our conference presidents and also those of us in the Commissioner’s Office and we decide who has stood out to us over the past 12 months,” Assistant Commissioner Todd Cassen said. “The biggest thing about Billy is that he is a consummate professional, he invests himself totally.”
Cassen and current CIF Commissioner Joe Heinz came to office just as the COVID-19 hit California, yet immediately reached out to the Southeastern Conference and regularly attend their meetings, interacting with Valley athletic directors and administrators.
Brewer is also known around the SDS for his role as a member of the CIF Coordinating Council, representing the Southeastern Conference along with Evangelist and Imperial High Athletic Director Victor Cruz.
“Billy thoroughly understands his role as representing the Southeastern Conference and how all the rules we work on affect each conference differently,” Cassen said, “but he realizes it is not just about his area, and sees the totality that he’s representing the entire CIF San Diego Section.”
The dean of Southeastern Conference athletic directors, Brewer, in his 27th year, credits his success to the people who have surrounded him.
“It’s not just a personal thing ... I’ve been blessed to have great student-athletes to work with, and beyond that I’ve had a strong group of consistent coaches who been all supported me,” Brewer said. “I have the support, too, of Simon (Canalez) our superintendent and Jesse (Sanchez) our principal, and they and our school board give our athletic program as much support as any school I know,” he said.
