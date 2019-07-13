A former Brawley Union High School assistant wrestling coach who now coaches in Colorado is returning to the Valley in August to put on a low-cost wrestling camp.
Johnny Torres, who assisted at Brawley from 2009 to 2011 and now lives in Broomfield, Colo., said he wants to give something back to the community that helped jumpstart his coaching career. He is currently coaching the Bear Cave Wrestling Club of Ft. Lupton, Colo.
Torres and fellow coach James Flemming, of Pittsburgh, will instruct boys and girls from 8 years old through high school age with at least two years’ experience. The camp will be held Aug. 9 and 10 in the BUHS wrestling room. There will be three sessions per day: 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $15 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Brawley Union High wrestling program.
— Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
