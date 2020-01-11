BRAWLEY — The Brawley High School boys’ basketball team sure was cooking on Thursday. Cooking in the jazzy, freeform hibachi sense, complete with flaming onion volcano.
Hosting the Vincent Memorial Scots, the pedal-to-the-metal Wildcats combined intense pressure and hot shooting to chalk up a 94-61 win over the Calexico school.
As has been the case in their past few wins, the Wildcats shared the ball well and had multiple players (in this case four) score in double figures.
Oscar Gonzalez was the top point-getter with 24. JJ Fernandez followed him with 22. Charles Smith had 19 and Rayvon Johnson chipped in 13.
Fernandez and Johnson each had tremendous all-around lines. Fernandez had five rebounds, nine assists and nine steals, while Johnson collected 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and nine steals of his own.
Brawley’s 94 points was the most the team has mustered since Jan. 20, 2006, when they dropped that same number on the Calexico Bulldogs. The Wildcats’ only other 90-point effort since then came against the Holtville Vikings in 2016.
The win improves Brawley’s record to 12-5, while Vincent Memorial fell to 2-7.
The Wildcats played again on Friday night vs. the Yuma Criminals on the road. The Scots were up against the Bulldogs in Calexico.
Other results
Jan. 8
Calexico boys (13-2) def. Monte Vista (10-7), 59-47
Jan. 9
Mt. Carmel boys (8-11) def. Southwest (4-11), 69-37
