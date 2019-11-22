BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union boys’ basketball squad, looking to bounce back from a sub-.500 2018-19 looks to be in fine form early on this year. On Wednesday, the Wildcats opened their season with a win over the Yucca Valley Trojans, as part of the Rancho Mirage Tipoff Classic, besting them 69-57.
The Wildcats got it done in the usual way — with a swarming defense that had its hands everywhere.
Yucca Valley turned the ball over 29 times over the course of the game, which is a lot.
Brawley was up 20-13 after the first quarter, and while the Trojans didn’t fade away into nothingness thereafter, the ’Cats continued to hold a slight upper hand for the rest of the game and turned that into a W.
The Wildcats will no doubt be hoping that this early success can get them off to a quick start after losing five of their first six games last year.
Brawley was back in action again on Thursday, hosting the Palo Verde Yellowjackets in another Tipoff Classic contest. Results of the game were unavailable at press time.
Soccer Results
Nov. 20
Calexico girls (1-0) def. Vincent Memorial (0-2), 10-0
Desert Mirage girls (2-0) def. Southwest (0-1), 2-0
