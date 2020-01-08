Wrestling
CHULA VISTA — When it comes to winning tournaments, the Brawley High girls’ wrestling team is 100 percent can’t stop/won’t stop.
Already a three-time 2018-19 tourney champ heading into Saturday, the Wildcats couldn’t help running their tally up to four with a win at the Queen of the Lake Tournament hosted by Eastlake High here.
The Lady ’Cats clawed their way to a team score of 196 points. Runner-up Northview High (based in Covina) scraped just 137.
Eleven Wildcats finished in medals position. Two — Dylan Jardon at 152 pounds and Miricle Barra at 191 — took home individual gold. Yulianna Osuna (113), Allie Garcia (162) and Brianna Toji (172) and took second individually, while Jaylee Cazares (108), Haylee Garcia (113), Jadyn Jardon (145) and Sierra Guajardo (191) took third.
