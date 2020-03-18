HOLTVILLE — In keeping with the latest sporting trends, the Green and Gold Hall of Fame Committee announced that it would be postponing its annual golf tournament in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations against convening in groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks in order to blunt the spread of COVID-19.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but it has been tentatively rescheduled for May 2 at 8 a.m. at Barbara Worth Country Club. Registration for this new date will be open almost until just a couple of days before tee time, with last call currently slated for April 30.
Further inquiries can be made at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce Office or by calling (760) 595-3413.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
