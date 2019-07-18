EL CENTRO — In a Tuesday post on the organization’s Facebook page, the Mid-Valley Sundevils Youth Football and Cheer squads announced that they would be ending their longtime affiliation with Pop Warner to become the newest local participants in American Youth Football.
The Sundevils are just one more link a chain that, by now, stretches across the entire Valley. There are now AYF teams in nearly every local constituency, stretching from Brawley to Calexico, with only a few Pop Warner holdouts remaining.
As they make the leap to AYF, the Sundevils are partnering up with Holtville Youth Football and Cheer to facilitate the transition. The move was agreed to in a parents’ meeting held July 15.
In the post, the Sundevils also announced their coaching lineup for the upcoming season with Christian Torres, John Beltran Jr. and Ryan Childers in charge of the flag, mighty mite and pee wee teams, respectively.
Mid-Valley has one final sign-up period scheduled for July 18 from, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. before the preseason begins on July 22.
— Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
