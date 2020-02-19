SAN MARCOS — The Calexico High School girls’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Monday.
The Bulldogs fell 1-0 to High Tech North County in a CIF-SDS Division IV playoff, play-in game here.
Interestingly all of the local soccer teams in action on Monday finished their games with the same score, with the Calexico boys’ squad being the only one to scrape a win.
High Tech scored its lone goal about halfway through the second period — getting the benefit of what Bulldog coach Yordan Rivera considered to be a missed off-sides call — and Calexico unable to find any answers.
The final result was in many ways an appropriate one. Calexico wasn’t blessed with an excess of offensive firepower this year, scoring two or more goals just five times, with three of those coming against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets. The Bulldogs were always tenacious on defense, however — their 4-0 loss to Central on Dec. 19 being their most lopsided defeat of the season.
“We lost and tied a lot of close games this season, dropping points along the way that could have made a difference in the power rankings,” said Coach Rivera, “But we had a lot of growth and player development in our younger girls, and I can’t wait to see what they have to offer next season. … We are very proud of our girls and all the effort they put in this season.”
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
