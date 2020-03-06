EL CENTRO — The Central Union Spartans continued their strong start to the season on Wednesday, defeating the Point Loma Pointers, 8-3, to improve to 5-0.
Janyssa Martin started for the home team, pitching a complete game three-hitter with nine strikeouts against three walks. The UNLV commit was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base and one run scored.
Keystone duo Jessica Acosta and Karmina Becerra also had multi-hit days, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored and 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI respectively. Catcher Amanda Alcala went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
The Spartans play again on Saturday in a preseason tournament game. Their opponent has not yet been determined.
Other results
March 4
Helix (4-0) def. Southwest (1-3), 9-0
Valley Center (2-2) def. Calexico (2-1), 6-4
March 5
Holtville (4-1) def. Yuma (0-3), 17-1
Bonita Vista (1-1-1) def. Imperial (2-2), 24-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.