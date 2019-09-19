BLYTHE — The Imperial Tigers improved to 2-0 in IVL play on Tuesday with a 3-0 road win over the Palo Verde Yellowjackets.
The Tigers started the night off strong and just kept getting stronger as they whistled their way through the match 25-14, 25-10, 25-7.
A number of solid individual performances keyed the Tigers’ team success.
Senior middle Abby Ormand paced the team with 15 kills, while outside hitter Shaylinn Mays (another senior) added eight.
Junior setter Julianne Camalich racked up a team-high 25 assists and also had an excellent night from the line, with 16 service points and five aces.
Experiencing similar success serving it up was senior Malena Ponchione, who finished with 17 service points and seven aces.
The win improves Imperial’s record to 12-9 (2-0 IVL). They took a break from league foes with a home game against Cibola on Wednesday, but will be after their third IVL win on Thursday when they host Holtville.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
