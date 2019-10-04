SAN DIEGO — The Imperial Valley College volleyball squad has a winning record again, thanks to a 3-0 victory over the Miramar College Jets on Wednesday.
It was an excellent showing for the Arabs, who took the first two sets in breezy fashion — 25-13, 25-9 — before staving off a late flurry from Miramar in the third to win 25-18.
Melissa Romero stuffed the stat sheet for IVC, tallying 20 kills, one block and four assists. Aylin Martinez followed her up with 12 kills, while Alexis Retana had 23 assists and two blocks.
The win gives IVC an overall record of 7-6 (2-3 PCAC). They’re off until next Wednesday, when they host Cuyamaca College.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
