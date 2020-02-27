EL CAJON — The Imperial Tigers got their first win of the season on Tuesday, topping the Foothills Christian Knights, 4-3, in eight innings.
Patrick Bush was the Tigers’ starting pitcher, and he was reasonably effective, giving up two runs, three hits and a walk against three strikeouts.
Bush was relieved by Pedro Garin, who pitched through regulation, striking out four, but also giving up the tying run in the bottom of the sixth.
Roberto Gonzalez worked the bottom of the eight, getting the save.
In addition to his relief work, Garin led the Tigers with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Andrew Hendrix was Imperial’s other multi-hit man going 2-for-4 with one RBI.
The Tigers play again later today. They’re at Mt. Miguel for a 3 p.m. game.
Brawley goes off in extras, beats Mar Vista 8-3
IMPERIAL BEACH — Deadlocked with the Mar Vista Mariners at three runs apiece after seven innings of play, the Brawley Wildcats exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth to improve to 2-0 on the season with an 8-3 win on Tuesday.
Sophomore Angel Brodell got the start for the Wildcats and went for three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five. He was tagged for all of Mar Vista’s runs in the second inning, though all were unearned.
Relieving him were Eli Salgado, Milton Rosales and Augustine Torres, with Torres being the pitcher of record after working the bottom of the seventh.
Offensively the Wildcats were paced by senior outfielder Jude Littrell, who went 4-for-4 with four doubles and four RBI. Somehow, despite always finding his way into scoring position, he only touched home once himself.
Outside of Littrell (and GG Guera, who had a two-run pinch hit double), Brawley’s bats had an off day. The Wildcats hit just .258 as a team (counting Littrell’s licks).
Next up for the Wildcats is a game against the Sweetwater Red Devils in National City, today at 3 p.m.
Other results
Feb. 25
Olympian (2-0) def. Calexico (0-2), 11-3
Softball
Wild pitching can’t keep Spartans from win vs. Canyon Crest Academy
SAN DIEGO — Though they probably struggled more than they should have, the Central Union Spartans were able to improve to 2-0 on Tuesday, logging a 9-6 win over Canyon Crest Academy here.
The Spartans victory came in spite of some serious strikezone-related pitching issues.
Starter Janyssa Martin managed to give up just one run through 6.1 innings, despite allowing 12 baserunners (seven via walk), and after she tired past the point of effectiveness, Karmina Becerra came on and had a rougher time, giving up five runs in two-thirds of an inning on three hits and three walks.
Luckily for the Spartans, they had, by that point, banked enough runs to weather this wildness-induced storm.
Jessica Acosta, Amanda Alcala and Yzabella Lopez all did their share of raking.
Acosta went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, while Alcala went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Lopez went 2-for-2 with another two RBI.
Other results
Feb. 25
Calexico (2-0) def. Southwest SD (0-2), 11-1
Coronado (1-1) def. Southwest (0-2), 3-2
Golf
Green & Gold Tourney seeks to goose participation with ticket raffles
HOLTVILLE — The 14th Annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame Golf Tournament isn’t until March 21, but organizers are looking to swell this year’s field by encouraging early-bird sign-ups by dangling San Diego Padres tickets in front of would-be clubsmen (or women).
Golfers who sign up prior to March 6 will be entered into a raffle for a transferable package of four Padres tickets, good for a home game of the winners’ choosing.
Registration for a group of four (the tournament is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. the 21st at Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville) is $350, with proceeds going to the Green and Gold Hall of Fame foundation.
Those who don’t make the early-bird registration deadline can still be entered into drawings for tickets to Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Kings tickets.
Parties interested in signing up can visit www.greenandgoldhalloffame.com, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce office, or call (760) 595-3413.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
