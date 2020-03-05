SAN DIEGO — It was three runs for the Tigers in the top of the first, two runs for the Eagles in the bottom and a whole lot of zeros after in Imperial High’s 3-2 win over Maranatha Christian here on Tuesday.
Maranatha’s Josh Simpson pitched a complete game four-hitter, but the Tigers’ ability to bunch those hits in opportune moments, coupled with some shoddy defense by the Eagles (three errors to the Tigers’ zero), paved the way for Imperial’s fifth win of the year.
Patrick Bush started on the mound for Imperial, pitching six innings of five-hit, two-run ball while striking out seven and walking just one. The senior hurler was also 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
His relief, Roberto Gonzalez, pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh, striking out all three Eagle batters to nail down the save. He also went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Now 5-1 overall, the Tigers next play later today, 3 p.m. at El Cajon Valley High.
Brawley bashes Calexico, 8-2
CALEXICO — It wasn’t official league action (it was part of the preseason Sweetwater Invitational), but the Brawley Wildcats got their first look of 2020 at a familiar foe in the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday, thrashing their southerly brothers 8-2 to continue their strong start to the season.
The Wildcats got going quickly with three runs in the top of the fourth and padded their advantage regularly thereafter, with a run in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Calexico’s two ticks came in the second and third innings.
Sophomore Fernando Noriega got the start for the Wildcats. He struggled with control across his three innings, walking five against a single strikeout, but a solid defense behind him prevented all those baserunners from making too big a dent in the Brawley bottom line.
Another sophomore, Reynaldo Montiel came on in relief of Noriega and was more effective, giving up one hit and no runs across 3.1 innings before being relieved in the seventh by Milton Rosales, who closed the game with two batted-ball outs.
Offensively, Brawley got contributions from all over the lineup. Centerfielder Jude Littrell did some table-setting, going 2-for-3 with a walk, stealing two bases and scoring twice. Tennessee Carranza, Tanner Carranza and Nate Torrez each had two RBI. Tennessee scored twice himself, while Torrez touched home one. Israel Espinosa went two-for-four with a double, a triple and one run scored.
The Wildcats (4-1) next play vs. Olympian High in Chula Vista at 3 p.m. today.
Calexico (2-4) has Escondido High (1-3) in Escondido at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Wildcats clobbered by Eastlake
CHULA VISTA — The defending Imperial Valley League co-champion Brawley Wildcats, the last local team still in the starting gate, finally got their 2020 campaign underway on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Wildcats’ first game back was less, “way to go!” and more stubbed toe, as they got beat up in a 9-1 loss to the Eastlake Titans, proving that good things don’t always come to those who wait.
Things looked OK for the ’Cats across the first couple of innings, but the Titans cottoned on to starter Lilly Martinez’s straight-ahead approach and hit her hard in the third, and again in the fourth, tagging her for nine hits (two of them homers, plus another couple of doubles) and six earned runs total.
Freshman Dylann Baker relieved Martinez and was similarly set upon, giving up three runs on four hits across the final two frames.
Brawley’s lone run came in the top of the sixth, with Martinez being the one to drive it in on a sac fly.
The Wildcats’ will look to right the ship on Friday when they play at University City in a 5 p.m. game.
Other results
March 3
Imperial (2-1) def. La Costa Canyon (3-3), 6-1
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.