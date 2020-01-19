BRAWLEY — There are no easy outs in Imperial Valley League boys’ basketball. The Southwest Eagles proved as much Friday night when they battled the Brawley Wildcats down to the wire before falling 54-48 here.
Brawley entered the night with a record of 14-5 and had played some of the slickest basketball in the county on their way to that mark.
Southwest, meanwhile, was 5-12, scuffling along after winning the league in 2018-19.
None of that mattered when the two teams tipped off, however.
The Eagles are consummate scrappers and can gum up the works of any game plan.
They were able to drag the Wildcats out of their run-and-gun comfort zone and into a lower-possession game that favored themselves.
And while Southwest ultimately couldn’t nail down the win — despite winning the first quarter and trailing by just one at the half — their stylistic success was evident in the fact that press-happy Brawly finished with a low-by-their-standards 13 steals.
Of course, the Wildcats were missing the services of senior shooting guard and second-leading scorer Charles Smith, but Southwest still played well in a hostile road environment.
Helping pick up the slack for Brawley in Smith’s absence was junior forward Rayvon Johnson. Johnson led the team with 17 points. Joining him in the double-digit club where Oscar Gonzalez (13 points) and Matt Ortiz (10).
Point guard JJ Fernandez, meanwhile had the very-nearly-eerie line of six points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Brawley (15-5, 1-0 IVL) next hosts Imperial on Tuesday, when they will be celebrating Senior Night.
Southwest (5-13, 0-1 IVL) plays Holtville in Holtville.
Calexico girls clamp down on Central
CALEXICO — The Calexico girls basketball team began its Imperial Valley League title defense in sterling fashion on Friday, using smothering defense to post a 52-16 win over the visiting Central Union Spartans.
Both teams began the game stuck in first gear. At the end of the first quarter the Bulldogs led by just four at 10-6. But while Calexico started revving up in the quarters to come, the Spartans remained mud-bound, never scoring that many points in a frame again.
Calexico’s success was largely a matter of individual effort inside the arc. The Bulldogs finished with just nine assists and missed all their threes, but still had three players score in double-figures.
Julissa Ceceña and Viviana Cuadras led the way with 16 apiece, while Lyah Macias chipped in 12.
Ceceña and Macias also tied for the team lead in steals with four.
The win gives the Bulldogs an overall record of 10-7. Central sits at 2-17.
Next up for Calexico is a trip to Blythe to play Palo Verde on Tuesday. The Spartans, meanwhile, will hang out at home and play the Calipatria Hornets.
Tiger girls way too much for rebuilding Hornets
CALIPATRIA — On Friday the Imperial girls basketball team won about as complete a victory as is possible in the game of basketball, besting the Calipatria Hornets 82-5 in their Desert League opener.
It was common knowledge before the season that this year’s Calipatria girls’ basketball squad was going to be in for some hard knocks.
Last year’s team was a group of well-oiled gamers who moved in lockstep after years of playing with one another in almost every conceivable sport. They went 16-11 and won a playoff game.
They also didn’t come close to beating the Tigers, who famously have not lost a Desert League contest in more than a decade.
Now in a rebuilding year after graduating their senior core of Jaclyn Vega, Alyssa Romero, Desiree Romero and Sadie Chavez, the Hornets found themselves completely overmatched on Friday — a single X-wing up against a Death Star with no exhaust ports.
Imperial won the first quarter 37-2 and could’ve sat on their hands from there.
Monique Carrasco had 22 points, Sierra Morris added 12 and Abby Ormand and Clare Gallo each had 11.
As a team the Tigers had 31 steals, led by Malena Ponchione’s eight.
The win gives Imperial an overall record of 13-7. The Hornets are 4-13.
Both teams have games Tuesday, with the Tigers up against the Brawley Wildcats and the Hornets set to scrap with the Central Spartans.
Palo Verde no match for Lady Vikings
BLYTHE — Entering their Friday game with the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, the Holtville High School girls’ basketball team was riding a tidy six-game winning streak. And now it’s a seven-game winning streak.
The Vikings were clearly a cut above the ‘Jackets, piling on early and often before finally coming to a halt with a 72-28 W.
That the most competitive quarter was the first — which Holtville won 26-12 — says all that needs saying.
The Yellowjackets couldn’t cope with Holtville’s pressure (28 steals) and got slaughtered on the boards, giving the Vikings more than enough possessions to bury them.
Freshman Kamryn Walker led the way with 24 points and 10 steals for the visitors, while juniors Litzy Velarde and Carolina Valdes had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals, respectively.
Sophomore Orian Anderson also contributed with 11 assists against just three turnovers.
The streaking Vikings (14-5) will be back in action on Tuesday vs. the Southwest Eagles in El Centro.
Other results
Jan. 17
Southwest girls (13-7, 1-0 IVL) def. Brawley (8-12, 0-1 IVL), 40-36
Vincent Memorial boys (5-8, 2-0 Manzanita) def. West Shores (5-7, 0-2 Manzanita), 54-33
Vincent Memorial girls (15-0, 2-0 Manzanita) def. West Shores (3-5, 1-1 Manzanita), 62-24
Soccer
Imperial boys shake up IVL with 5-0 win over Brawley
IMPERIAL — The hunt for the Imperial Valley League boys’ soccer crown received a jolt on Friday as the previously winless-in-league-play Imperial Tigers knocked the previously lossless Brawley Wildcats end-over-end in a 5-0 shutout here.
Brawley had previously looked like a decent bet to be in the thick of things until the very end after having tied league-leading Calexico and beaten defending-champ Southwest — and they may still be a contender — but Friday’s loss to the Tigers, coupled with Central’s three-game winning streak has the Wildcats on shaky ground, making Tuesday’s home game into the Spartans a must-win.
Unfortunately for the Imperial, with an IVL record of just 1-4, they’ve probably already banked too many losses to vault into contender status, but the Tigers have, at the very least, demonstrated that they can be a dangerous spoiler — though there won’t be much to spoil in their next game vs. Palo Verde on Tuesday.
Southwest girls stomp Yellowjackets, 8-1
BLYTHE — On Friday the Southwest Eagles trekked north and jugged the Palo Verde Yellowjackets good, beating them 8-1.
By the book, it was a typical Palo Verde ploughing.
The Yellowjackets are winless in IVL play since 2017, and have mainly served buoy their conference mates’ goal totals for a good while now. Already in 2019-20 they’ve taken losses of 14-1 (to Central) and 12-0 (to Brawley), in addition to their loss to the Eagles.
But this year’s ‘Jackets also have four wins, which is four times as many as they had in all of 2018-19, and they took the Calexico Bulldogs down to the wire in a 2-1 loss on Jan. 7, so Southwest’s win was less perhaps a tiny (teeny-tiny) bit less of a forgone conclusion than it might otherwise have been.
The Eagles’ scoring onslaught was perfectly symmetrical in this one. They had four goals in the first half and four goals in the second.
Marilyn Dominguez and Ivana Castro each had two (each also had one assist), while Aaliyah Felix, Viviana Lara and Carleigh Ashurst each had one.
Palo Verde’s lone goal was notched in the first half by Anysse Mora.
At this point in the season, the outcome in the Imperial Valley League’s girls soccer race is still foggy.
Everybody’s playing catch-up with 4-0-1 Central, but the Spartans have looked vulnerable and Southwest’s win here improves their league record to 3-1-1, making them well-situated to take advantage of any stumbles by the frontrunner.
The Eagles next play on Tuesday vs. the Bulldogs in Calexico.
Other results
Jan. 18
Mission Hills girls (9-3-1, 1-0-1 AWL) def. Central (5-6-2, 4-0-1 IVL), 7-0
Jan. 17
Brawley girls (3-14-2, 1-2-2 IVL) tie Imperial (8-6-4, 2-0-3 IVL), 1-1
Central boys (8-7-2, 4-1 IVL) def. Holtville (5-6-4, 2-4 IVL), 6-2
Central girls (5-5-2, 4-0-1 IVL) def. Holtville (6-8-1, 1-4-1 IVL), 2-1
Southwest boys (5-8-5, 3-2 IVL) def. Palo Verde (3-13, 0-5 IVL), 7-0
Wrestling
Imperial’s Barragan, Calexico’s Salais find individual gold in Chino Hills
CHINO HILLS — The Imperial Valley was represented well at the Fourth Annual Ayala Women’s Wrestling Invitational here on Saturday.
There wasn’t a huge local contingent on hand to defend the regional honor (the area’s largest crop of girl wrestlers — those enrolled at Brawley — keeping closer to home and wrestling at a tourney hosted by Steele Canyon High), but those that did venture out to San Bernardino County made the most of their trip and two — Imperial junior Ariah Barragan and Calexico sophomore Karen Salais — wrapped up Saturday as individual champs.
Barragan took first at the 121-pound division. Undefeated on the year (27-0), she was seeded at the top of her bracket and went 4-0 after an opening round bye, defeating Isabella Tan of Martin Luther King Jr. High 6-0 in the finals.
Salais, meanwhile, was tops in the 106-pound division. She thoroughly vivisected her bracket, winning five straight matches by pin and spending just five total minutes on the mat.
Most of those minutes came in the semifinals, where Serenity Durham Goree was able to stand the gaff for three whole minutes before Salais nailed her down. The actual final, by contrast, was over in the blink of an eye, with Salais pinning San Ysidro’s Sandy Luevano within milliseconds.
— Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
