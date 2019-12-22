YUMA — After becoming the latest Imperial Valley victim of the juggernaut-ish Cibola Raiders (who also have wins over Imperial, Holtville and Central this year) on Tuesday, the Brawley boys’ basketball team got back in the win column on Friday, avenging themselves on another Yuma school, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, 61-59.
As the final score would seem to indicate, the game was incredibly tight throughout.
The two teams were deadlocked at the end of the first quarter (18-18) and still tied up at the end of the second (32-32).
Things finally broke some kind of way in the third quarter, but it wasn’t a way that favored Brawley, as the Shamrocks were able to open up a meaningful six point edge at 48-42.
But the Wildcats have been a good fourth quarter team all year, and they managed another surge here, winning the final frame by eight to snag the win.
Pushing the ‘Cats across the finish line was the senior trio of Matt Ortiz, JJ Fernandez and Charles Smith.
Ortiz led the team in scoring with 17 points, doing the bulk of his work at the charity stripe where he was 8-for-8. Fernandez was second on the scoring list with 15 points, while Smith had 12. Both had good games from the long line, with Smith canning four treys and Fernandez converting on three. They also tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight apiece, and Smith led the team in assists with six.
The win gives the Wildcats a record of 9-4. Their next game is set for Jan. 3 vs. La Sierra High in a tournament at Rancho Mirage.
Other results
Dec. 20
Calexico boys (10-2) def. Health Sciences (4-10), 60-44
Wrestling
Imperial’s Barragan takes first at Lady Warrior Classic
WEST COVINA — Wrestling in the ninth annual Lady Warrior Classic at West Covina High on Saturday, Imperial High School junior Ariah Barragan continued her excellent start to the 2019-20 season, defeating all comers across five matches to take first place in the 121-pound division.
Barragan won four of her five matches (including the final match versus Tehya Ledesma of Hillcrest High) by pin. The only match she didn’t win by pin was in the semifinals against Cheyenne Batalgi of North Vista, whom she defeated in an 11-1 majority decision.
This was Barragan’s third tournament win of the season. She has a perfect 13-0 individual record so far.
Also medaling for the Tigers at the Lady Warrior Classic was Natalia Montiel. Montiel took second at 143 pounds, pinning all of her opponents before being pinned herself in the finals by top-seeded Gianna Ayanna.
Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
