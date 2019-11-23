INDIO — After opening the season Tuesday with a blowout win over Desert Mirage, the Calexico boys basketball team got a taste of its own medicine Thursday, going up against a muscular Shadow Hills squad on the road and getting thumped, 86-42.
Actually, there’s not too much shame in that. The Knights are a tough team. They won 20 games last year and finished second in the Southern Section’s Desert Empire League, which, generally speaking, rates as an echelon or so higher than does the Imperial Valley League. They were a young team then and only seem to have improved with seasoning.
Calexico was in trouble from the first. Shadow Hills came out and poured in 27 points in the first quarter and won every other quarter the rest of the way.
Senior guard Fabian Reyna did his best to arrest the Knight tide, scoring a team-high 17 points, but Shadow Hills was just too much.
Even with the loss, the Bulldogs appear to be a team to watch once IVL action rolls around, with multiple contributors capable of stepping up.
The Bulldogs next game should pit them against a less intimidating foe, as they face the Yuma Criminals (4-21 last season) at home Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lady Scots best Preuss UCSD, improve to 3-0
LA JOLLA — After opening up the season with convincing wins over Palo Verde and Classical Academy, the Vincent Memorial Lady Scots got to 3-0 with a 39-28 grit ’n’ grind win Thursday over Preuss UCSD.
Defense was the order of the day, and Vincent did a good job making life difficult for the Tritons, holding them to just 24 percent from the field and forcing 27 turnovers.
The Scots will be off through the Thanksgiving holiday, returning to action Dec. 2 against Monarch in their first home game.
Other Results
Nov. 21
Brawley boys (2-0) def. Palo Verde (0-2), 71-41
Southwest girls (1-0) def. Calipatria (0-2), 63-15
Morse boys (1-0) def. Southwest (0-1), 51-47
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
