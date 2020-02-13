CALIPATRIA — The quick-trigger Holtville Lady Vikings used 20 first-quarter points as a springboard to their 20th win of the season on Tuesday, beating the Calipatria Hornets 52-20 in their own house.
Fittingly for this team awash in 20s, their leading scorer, freshman Kamryn Walker, finished with exactly 20 points. Walker’s outburst left a massive gulf between her and everyone else on the floor for Holtville, with Abby Garewal, Zamara Gutierrez, Victoria Camacho, Carolina Valdes and Melissa Torres each ringing the bell for four points apiece.
Garewal was also the Vikings’ team leader in rebounds with eight. Valdes, meanwhile, logged 10 blocks for the second time this season, pushing her average up to an even four per game.
Now 20-6 and 4-1 in the Desert League, Holtville wraps up its regular season in Imperial tonight, where they’ll take another hack at the seemingly unbeatable Tigers (20-7, 5-0 Desert).
Calipatria (4-20, 0-5 Desert) closes things out against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets at home.
Lady Tigers blitz ’Jackets, 76-27
BLYTHE — Adding another notch to their ever-expanding Desert League conquest belt, the Imperial High School girls basketball team had four players score in double figures Tuesday as they demolished the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, 76-27.
The already formidable Tigers seem to have only gotten mightier and mightier as the season has progressed. They hung a 30-spot on the ’Jackets in the first quarter on Tuesday and proceeded to dole out minutes very liberally to bench players for the rest of the game.
Usual suspects Monique Carrasco and Sierra Morris both got their opportunities — going for 15 and 12 respectively — but so did Jasmine Moran and Clare Gallo, whose 15 and 12 point totals were personal bests this season.
Morris led the Tigers with 10 rebounds, giving her double-double No. 7 for 2019-2020, while Malena Ponchione was facilitator-in-chief, dropping 12 dimes.
The win guarantees that the Tigers (20-7, 5-0 Desert) will head into next year as 12-time Desert League champs even in the (remarkable) event that they are upset by Holtville in their season finale later tonight.
Big third quarter seals Lady Bulldogs’ win over Brawley
BRAWLEY — A 17-6 third quarter run helped the Calexico girls basketball team turn a tight game against the Brawley Wildcats into a comfortable, 58-45 win here on Tuesday.
The win improves the Bulldogs’ record to 17-8 overall and 5-0 in the Imperial Valley League, where they’ve long-since clinched their fifth straight title.
Viviana Cuadras led Calexico with 20 points, while Lyah Macias backed her up with 15, on a season-high seven field goals (Cuadras also had seven buckets, but that’s just sixth-highest on her personal leaderboard).
Carmen Felix was hyperactive on the boards for the Bulldogs, gobbling up 14 rebounds (she also had eight points) and Cecilia Costa corralled seven caroms to go with her team-high five assists and four steals.
Both teams will be wrapping up their regular seasons later tonight, with Calexico hosting Southwest (17-10, 3-2 IVL) and Brawley (11-15, 2-3) hosting Central (3-23, 0-5).
Other results
Feb. 11
Holtville boys (12-9, 3-2 Desert) def. Calipatria (16-10, 4-1 Desert), 64-50
Southwest girls (17-10, 3-2 IVL) def. Central (3-23, 0-5 IVL), 31-26
Vincent Memorial girls (22-0, 9-0 Manzanita) def. Warner (0-19, 0-8 Manzanita), 64-12
Vincent Memorial boys (12-8, 9-0 Manzanita) def. Warner (4-23, 2-6 Manzanita), 57-39
Palo Verde boys (8-14, 3-2 Desert) def. Imperial (4-19, 0-5 Desert), 51-36
Soccer
Two second-half goals lift Eagle boys over Palo Verde
BLYTHE — The Southwest boys soccer team needs to find a way to cancel its season finale vs. Calexico tonight. Any further result with ruin their perfectly symmetrical record.
With their 2-0 win over the Palo Verde Yellowjackets on Tuesday the Eagles sit at an eye-pleasing 8-8-8 overall (though their IVL record of 6-2-3 is more appropriately unruly).
Luis Carrillo and Gustavo Estrada were the lone goal-scorers in this surprisingly low-scoring game.
Palo Verde typically struggles mightily to keep opponents from finding the back of the net. The last time the ’Jackets bumped up against Southwest they gave up seven goals, but this time they were far stingier, shutting the Eagles out entirely in the first half before softening in the second.
As previously noted, the Eagles wrap up their season vs. Calexico in Calexico tonight, where a win could guarantee an IVL crown for crosstown rival, Central.
Other results
Feb. 11
Brawley boys (11-7-4, 6-4-1 IVL) def. Imperial (9-12-1, 3-7-1 IVL), 5-1
Central boys (13-7-3, 9-1-1 IVL) def. Holtville (5-14-3, 2-10 IVL), 4-2
Central girls (12-6-2, 10-0-1 IVL) def. Holtville (10-11-1, 5-6-1 IVL), 5-0
Imperial girls (11-8-5, 4-2-4 IVL) def. Brawley (6-17-2, 4-4-2 IVL), 2-0
Southwest girls (8-8-3, 5-4-2 IVL) def. Palo Verde (4-16, 0-11 IVL), 9-0
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
