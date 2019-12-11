INDIO — Bouncing around the Coachella Valley this past Thursday through Saturday, the Calexico High School girls basketball team won four games in three days to emerge as champs at the Rob Diaz Memorial Tournament here.
The Bulldogs took their first step on the road to glory with a 58-37 win over the host Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs on Dec. 5. They followed that up with a 48-27 blowout of Palm Desert the next day, and then swept a Saturday doubleheader against Palm Springs (60-14) and Shadow Hills (46-42) to take the crown.
Sophomore guard Viviana Cuadras was the Bulldogs’ sparkplug all tournament long, leading the team with 19.25 points per game and earning tournament MVP honors. There weren’t too many do-or-die moments for Calexico here, but on the rare occasions the going did get tough, Cuadras was there with a clutch bucket to help her team through it. Nine of her 20 points in the championship game against Shadow Hills came in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went from being down seven to winning by four.
Other solid contributors included senior Julissa Ceceña (11.5 points, nine rebounds and one block per game) and freshman Cecilia Costa (13 points against Palm Desert, 11 versus Palm Springs).
All this winning gives the Bulldogs a record of 6-0. The team next plays on Thursday in Yuma.
Brawley boys open Tiger Classic with win over Valley Center
IMPERIAL — After being the latest local hoops squad to find themselves on the business end of a patented Shadow Hills Knights blowout (an 89-40 loss in Indio on Friday), the Brawley Wildcats had themselves a bounce-back game on Monday, opening up their run at this year’s edition of the annual Imperial High School Tiger Classic with an 85-69 win over the Jaguars of Valley Center High.
Led by Oscar Gonzalez and his 32 points (and six steals), the ’Cats controlled this one most of the way. There was some back-and-forth play in the early going, but the Jags never got closer than six after the second quarter.
While Gonzalez was the star, the Wildcats demonstrated a diverse attack that put the ball in a lot of good spots. Charles Smith (13), JJ Fernandez (13) and Rayvon Johnson (11) each crested double figures for Brawley. Fernandez also had seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
The win improves Brawley’s record to 6-2. Up next is another Tiger Classic tilt, this time against San Ysidro at 7 p.m. in Imperial on Thursday.
It should be a fun game for aspiring scouts. San Ysidro features three legitimate NCAA Division I talents in Kailen Rains (a 6-foot-5 senior committed to Cal State-Northridge), Jurian Dixon (a 6-foot-4 freshman averaging 20 points per game) and especially Mikey Williams (a freshman averaging 27 points per game and rated as one of the very best players in the Class of 2023).
Other results
Dec. 9
Southwest girls (7-4) def. Desert Mirage (5-8), 58-11
Wrestling
Brawley girls win at Olympian
CHULA VISTA — The Brawley girls wrestling team took first place in a tournament at Olympian High on Saturday. It was the Wildcats’ second tourney win in as many tries. They had previously won at Capistrano Valley on Nov. 23.
At Olympian Brawley scored 248 team points, giving the Wildcats a sizable advantage over second-place Clairemont, which came in at 125.
The Wildcats had 16 individual wrestlers place. Four of those wrestlers — Savannah Gomez at 138 pounds, Jadyn Jardon at 144, Dylan Jardon at 151 and Miricle Barra at 237 — took first. Another four (Mary Santana, 102; Alexus Espinoza, 107; Jailynn Lopez, 112, and Arianna Gonzalez, 117) took second.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.