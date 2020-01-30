BRAWLEY — Playing on the road Tuesday, the Holtville Lady Vikings found themselves in a legitimate scrap with the cross-league Brawley Wildcats, before righting itself to emerge with a 43-39 win.
Perhaps looking past the eight-win ’Cats toward tonight’s red letter game against rival Imperial, the Vikes played like they had a stick between their spokes, committing 18 turnovers against just eight assists.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter — which the Wildcats entered with a 30-27 advantage — that Holtville got it together, managing a 16-9 finishing kick to escape with the victory.
Viking sophomore Orian Anderson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while freshman Kamryn Walker had 15 points and four boards.
One thing that Holtville managed to do well all night was defend at the rim. Six different players blocked at least one shot for the green and gold. Center Carolina Valdes led the way with four (right at her season average), while Anderson and Walker chipped in with two apiece.
Rocky though the road to it may have been, the Vikings’ victory was their 10th straight. They’re now 17-5 (and 2-0 in the Desert League).
Their streak will be in placed in grave jeopardy when they host the Tigers this evening. Though the Vikings’ are one of the few teams within a stone’s throw of Imperial talent-wise, the fact remains that the Tigers (16-7, 2-0) haven’t lost a Desert League contest since Feb. 17, 2009. Holtville can’t afford to stumble out of the gate again.
Brawley (8-15, 0-2 IVL), meanwhile, will have a great chance at its first league win on Friday vs. the Central Union Spartans (3-19, 0-2) in El Centro.
Calexico girls overwhelm Calipatria
CALEXICO — On Tuesday the Calexico Lady Bulldogs became the latest team to enjoy light-workout-style win at the expense of the rebuilding Calipatria Hornets, running away and hiding after a 28-2 first-quarter run that precipitated a 65-13 romp.
The defending Imperial Valley League champs were largely paced by the usual suspects. Season scoring-leader Viviana Cuadras dropped a casual 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting (bumping her 2019-2020 field goal percentage up to an even .500); Cecilia Costa had 10 points and six steals, and center Julissa Ceceña had eight points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks. The Bulldogs also got good minutes from Carmen Felix, a senior reserve who posted a career high in points with 16.
With the win the Bulldogs record improves to 13-7 (2-0 IVL), while the Hornets fall to 4-16 (0-2 Desert).
Calexico is back in action later tonight. They travel to El Centro to face off against the Southwest Eagles (15-8, 2-0 IVL) in a game with major league championship implications.
The Hornets will be off until Friday, when they face the Palo Verde Yellowjackets (2-16, 0-2 Desert) in Blythe.
Brawley boys blow out Holtville
HOLTVILLE — After suffering a tough home loss at the hands of the Calexico Bulldogs Jan. 24 (ceding first place in the Imperial Valley League in the process), the Brawley boys’ basketball team was back in action against the Holtville Vikings here on Tuesday.
Apparently able to set disappointment aside, the Wildcats were back at the top of their game vs. the Vikings, winning 73-42.
The key quarter of the game was the second. That’s when Brawley exploded for 29 points, going into the half up 48-21.
Surprisingly, the Wildcats’ success wasn’t fueled by an outsize number of steals. Though they typically press early and often, Brawley had just 12 direct thefts in this one, with the lions’ share sticking to the hands of Rayvon Johnson (he had six) and Oscar Gonzalez (four).
The area in which Brawley really excelled was on the boards, grabbing 60 total, including 23 on the offensive end. Johnson was a beast here, too. He tallied 16 rebounds — 10 on defense and six on offense.
Johnson made an impact on the scoreboard as well, going off for 17. However, he was superseded by teammates Gonzalez and Charles Smith.
Smith led the Wildcats with 19 points, thanks in large part to his red hot stroke from downtown (he was 4-of-8 from distance) and Gonzalez chipped in with 18.
Matt Ortiz also cracked double figures with 12 and served as an offensive fulcrum en route to eight assists.
The Wildcats now have an overall record of 17-6 and are 1-1 in the IVL. Holtville fell to 10-7 (1-1 Desert) with the loss.
Both teams play again on Friday. Brawley has a home game against rival Central (12-11, 1-1 IVL), while Holtville visits Imperial (4-15, 0-2 Desert).
Other results
Jan. 28
Calexico boys (19-2, 2-0 IVL) def. Calipatria (13-9, 2-0 Desert), 53-34
Central boys (12-11, 1-1 IVL) def. Imperial (4-15, 0-2 Desert), 69-30
Imperial girls (16-7, 2-0 Desert) def. Central (3-19, 0-2 IVL), 61-13
Southwest boys (7-14, 0-2 IVL) def. Palo Verde (6-12, 1-1 Desert), 71-53
Southwest girls (15-8, 2-0 IVL) def. Palo Verde (2-16, 0-2 IVL), 52-33
Vincent Memorial boys (8-8, 5-0 Manzanita) def. Mt. Empire (7-7, 4-1 Manzanita), 53-39
Vincent Memorial girls (18-0, 5-0 Manzanita) def. Mt. Empire (7-8, 3-2 Manzanita), 50-21
Soccer
Southwest boys trounce Brawley
BRAWLEY — When the Southwest Eagles first played the Brawley Wildcats on Dec. 19, they found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 shutout in El Centro. It was the first time they had lost to Brawley since 2016.
Wrapping up the season series at Warne Field on Tuesday, the Eagles returned the favor with interest, blanking the Brawley 5-0 to hand the Wildcats’ their fourth straight loss.
The Wildcats aren’t their best selves, to be sure. They’ve been rent asunder by injuries — especially at goalie — and simply weren’t ready to handle these on-the-rise Eagles, who have been playing some of their best ball of late after a sluggish start to the season.
Most of Southwest’s scoring in this one came courtesy of senior Gustavo Estrada, who had a hat trick.
The Eagles’ other goals were scored by Sebastian Guillen and Vicente Zamora.
With the win, the Eagles have a record of 6-8-7 overall and 4-2-2 in the Imperial Valley League. Brawley sits at 8-6-4 and 3-4-1.
Both teams play again on Friday. Southwest hosts Imperial and Brawley is at Holtville.
Other results
Jan. 28
Brawley girls (5-15-2, 3-3-2 IVL) def. Southwest (7-7-3, 3-3-2 IVL), 1-0
Central girls (8-6-2, 7-0-1 IVL) def. Calexico (6-8-4, 3-4-1 IVL), 4-1
Imperial boys (9-9, 3-4 IVL) def. Holtville (5-8-4, 2-5-1 IVL), 5-0
Imperial girls (10-6-4, 4-0-3 IVL) def. Holtville (7-9-1, 2-5-1 IVL), 4-0
