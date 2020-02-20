CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Scots are on to the CIF-SDS Division V quarterfinals with a win over Health Sciences Academy on Tuesday. The Scots prevailed 71-58 in their 12th-straight win.
The first quarter was a feeling-out period for both teams, with Vincent gaining a slight 13-9 edge by the end.
Health Sciences scratched out a point in the second, 15-14, but Vincent was on top of things in the third and fourth, scoring 22 points in each to seal the deal.
Next up for the Scots will be a tough matchup against top-seeded Fallbrook on the road on Friday.
The Warriors are a senior-heavy bunch with two high-scoring guards in Joel Calhoun and Cooper Sherman, averaging 21.7 and 18.6 points per game, respectively.
Vikings advance to quarterfinals
HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys’ basketball team began its CIF-SDS Division V postseason journey with a strongly-worded, 79-60 win over Gompers Prep Academy here on Tuesday.
The Desert League runners-up are seeded sixth in their bracket. Gompers was seeded 11th. The Eagles proved to be rather porous defensively and the Vikings were happy to feast. Their 79-point outing ranks as their most prolific of the season.
Next up for Holtville (14-9) is a much tougher draw. They face the Crusaders of Calvin Christian High (14-7) in Escondido on Friday.
The third-seeded Crusaders feature a feel-good story in South Sudanese center Martin Gumwel, a newcomer to the sport who’s having his education sponsored by San Diego area Christian charities, but the 6-foot, 10-inch Gumwel seems unlikely to make the Vikings feel good.
Gumwel is averaging 16 points and 16 rebounds per game as a freshman, and has gotten stronger as the season has gone on. Even if the Vikings are able to neutralize him, the Crusaders will still have plenty of length to fall back on, with just one player on their roster being listed as under 6 foot.
Soccer
Early jitters can’t keep Wildcats from win vs. SDJA
SAN DIEGO — After finally getting fully healthy in time for their regular season finale against the Central Union Spartans Feb. 13 (and tying them 1-1) the Brawley Union Wildcats might be in a position to make a decent CIF-SDS Division IV postseason run.
They took the right first step Tuesday, beating San Diego Jewish Academy, 2-1 on the road (despite being the seven seed to SJDA’s 10 — owing to the Lions’ league championship).
Brawley scored once in the first half and once in the second.
The Wildcats first goal was scored by Antonio Nieblas, with Joel Murillo getting the assist. Murillo himself scored the second goal with an assist from Uriel Benavides.
Brawley coach Frank Felix said that his team exhibited some “playoff jitters” in the first half, but he said they were “more settled in the second” and “created multiple opportunities on goal” despite only scoring one.
Felix praised Josuel Torres for helping marshal the Wildcats on defense.
Now on to the quarterfinals, the Wildcats play second-seeded Francis Parker on the road on Friday.
— Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.