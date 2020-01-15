IMPERIAL — Fresh off pulverizing the Kofa High Kings, 84-11, on Friday night, the Imperial girls’ basketball team found itself up against a much toothier Yuma-based squad in its return to action on Monday. Nevertheless, they still managed to prevail over visiting Cibola 43-33, handing the Raiders just their second defeat of the season.
Imperial had to do a little bit of coming from behind — they trailed 16-13 at the half. But they did that in more on the back nine, closing the game out with an extended 30-17 run.
Senior guard Monique Carrasco was the key to the Tigers’ offensive success. She didn’t have an efficient night from the floor, shooting just 8-for-27 (or 29.6 percent) and 2-for-13 from deep, but she still made plenty of star plays and tallied 27 crucial points against a vicious Cibola defense that has allowed just 25.9 points per game in 2019-20 (the Raiders held the Brawley Wildcats to just eight points, and that hasn’t even been their stingiest outing this year).
A solid presence on the offensive glass was a notable plus for the Tigers in this one, they grabbed 13 of their own misses and were able to convert on a number of second-chance opportunities.
Senior center Abby Ormand led Imperial with seven rebounds and helped anchor a consistent defensive effort — which held Cibola under 10 points in every quarter — with a couple of blocks. She was also second on the team with nine points.
Imperial’s win shows that the Tigers are still the team to beat in girls’ hoops — locally speaking. Prior to Monday the Raiders had been 5-0 against Valley competition, with wins over Calexico, Central, Southwest (twice) and Brawley.
The Tigers have a record of 11-7 following the win.
Wrestling
Brawley wrestling grabs silver at tourneys
BRAWLEY — There were a lot of Brawley Union High School wrestlers in a lot of different places over the weekend, and everywhere someone was having some sort of success.
The Brawley 19-time-CIF-SDS-Division-III-champion-and-counting boys’ team was in Escondido for the Jim Londos Memorial Tournament at Orange Glen High. They succeeded in taking second place there as a team, their 216 team points just barely trailing the 227.5 accumulated by Division II powerhouse Poway.
The two teams were cheek-by-jowl all the way through. Each had 10 wrestlers finish as individual placers. What ultimately tipped the scales in the Titans’ favor was their five gold-medalists — three of whom earned finals wins over Wildcats.
Brawley, meanwhile, stocked up on silver with Joey Navarro (134 pounds), Derek Johnston (140), JJ Gutierrez (147), Alejandro Flores (154) and Steven Solis (162) all finishing as runners-up (each lost on points).
Alan Carrillo was the lone Wildcat to win his bracket, finishing tops at 172 with a 3-2 finals win over Sebastian Anderson of Westview High.
While all this was going on, the Brawley girls’ team was (mostly) to be found at a tournament at San Pasqual High. There the Wildcats — with 144 points — finished second to Foothill High (out of Santa Ana) by the absolute thinnest of margins. The Knights’ final score was just 145.5.
The Wildcats didn’t finish with as many medalists as they typically do at these competitions, but still managed to fit seven on the plinth, a group headlined by Aislinn Hernandez’s first-place finish at 237 pounds.
Miricle Barra (191), Dylan Jardon (152), Haylee Garcia (113) and Donovan Clayton (103) each took second individually.
Brawley likely would have won at San Pasqual if they had had, frosh wunderkind Savannah Gomez to hand, but the multiple-time youth CAUSA state champion was off wrestling at the far more whitewater Napa Valley Girls’ Classic, where she emerged from a field of 55 to take first in the 137-pound division, dominating top-seeded senior Emily Alderman in the finals en route to a six-minute technical fall (16-1) win.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.