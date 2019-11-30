BRAWLEY — The Brawley boys’ basketball team improved to 4-1 on Wednesday, riding some excellent shot-making to bull past the Cathedral City Lions, 87-71, at home.
Senior guard Charles Smith was the Wildcats’ bucket-getter-in-chief. A heady player with a silky-smooth outside shot, Smith scored an efficient 27 points vs. the Lions and also dished out five assists.
He wasn’t the only one making it happen though, fellow seniors Matt Ortiz and Oscar Gonzalez also had big games.
Ortiz had a line of 20 points and six rebounds, while Gonzalez clocked in at 16 points and six assists.
After a well-deserved holiday hiatus the Wildcats will look to get back to brass tacks on Tuesday when they host the Desert Mirage Rams in a game with a 6:30 p.m. tip time.
Calexico boys get to 2-1 vs. Yuma
CALEXICO — After opening their season with a blowout of Desert Mirage and getting taken to the mat in their second game against Shadow Hills, the Calexico boys’ basketball team got back to winning on Wednesday, negotiating their way past the Yuma High Criminals, 63-47.
The game was closer than may have been imagined, given the Crims 2018-19 ineptitude, but the Bulldogs were never in any peril. They won the first quarter 19-11 and went into the half up 34-21, and while Yuma made a minor third quarter surge to get back within 10, the Bulldogs were able to close things out in the fourth.
As in their season opener, the Bulldogs were paced in this one by their “sophomore studs,” Aaron Tabarez and Julian Beltran.
Beltran, a threat inside and out, led the way with 23 points. Tabarez added 16. Senior Matthew Pina was next up with eight.
Now 2-1, the Bulldogs are off until Monday, when they host the Rancho Mirage Rattlers in what could be an interesting transitive test. The Rattlers, after all have already lost this year to an IVL rival in Brawley, 88-85.
Other results
Nov. 26
Southwest girls (4-0) def. Mountain Empire (0-4), 65-39
Pacific Ridge boys (3-2) def. Southwest (0-3), 58-31
Southwest SD boys (3-3) def. Holtville (0-1), 62-53
Xavier Prep girls (4-0) def. Central (0-2), 74-21
Nov. 27
El Capitan boys (2-0) def. Southwest (0-4), 65-43
Nov. 29
Monte Vista girls (3-2) def. Calipatria (1-4), 45-29
Otay Ranch girls (3-0) def. Imperial (1-2), 41-38
SOCCER
Hoover puts a hurting on Valley teams (minus Calexico)
EL CENTRO — This week San Diego-based Hoover High seemed to be staging a putsch here in the Imperial Valley.
Both of the school’s soccer teams (boys and girls) spent an awful lot of time hereabouts, and had an awful lot of success beating up on Valley opponents, with one notable exception.
The Calexico boys were the lone local team to fend off the Cardinals. In fact, the Bulldogs did more than fend off the Cardinals; they won big at 4-0 on Monday at Ward Field, but that was way over and above what anyone else could manage.
After losing to Calexico, the Cardinal boys went on to sweep the Central Unified High School District. They beat Southwest 3-1 on Tuesday with three second-period goals and topped Central on Wednesday by the same score.
The Cardinal girls meanwhile were equally efficient. On Tuesday they notched their own 3-0 win over Southwest, and followed that up with a Wednesday win over Imperial, 3-1.
It appears Hoover has got some pretty good soccer clubs. Meanwhile, a good number of Valley teams look like they might have more questions than answers at this stage, with only Calexico (1-0) looking close to midseason form.
Tiger boys edge Yuma Catholic, 3-2
IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School boys soccer team managed what could turn out to be a pretty solid win for them on Tuesday, topping the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 3-2 at home.
The Shamrocks are always very good. Last year they went 18-2. The year before they went 17-0 and were Arizona 3A state champs. The year before that they went 17-2-1 … and were Arizona Class 3A state champs.
In fact, the Shamrocks were Arizona champs every year from 2015 through 2018. Last year they had to settle for being runners-up. Truly a tragedy.
Imperial played Yuma Catholic last year and lost 4-1, so winning this year can only mean good things for the Tigers.
Defensively, Imperial did a good job preventing the Shamrocks from getting anything rolling toward the goal, allowing only eight on-target shot opportunities.
The win gives the Tigers a record of 2-0. Next up is a Tuesday game at Borrego Springs.
Other results
Nov. 26
Imperial girls (1-1-1) tie Yuma Catholic (0-0-1), 1-1
