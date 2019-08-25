Unified heavyweight world champ Andy Ruiz Jr., of Imperial, has at last agreed to fight Anthony Joshua — whom he dethroned on June 1 at Madison Square Garden — at the site negotiated by Joshua’s promoter Matchroom Boxing, multiple outlets report.
After Matchroom announced on Aug. 9, that the rematch would take place on Dec. 7 in an under-construction venue in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Ruiz spent several days incommunicado before voicing concerns about the match that seemed to touch on safety issues.
Ruiz had previously balked had having the fight in Joshua’s native United Kingdom and seemed intent on running it back in the United States, but the contract he signed in advance of the first fight precluded him from having any say in the matter.
His intransigence was likely a mere negotiating tactic, as the Athletic’s Mike Coppinger has reported that in getting Ruiz to agree Saudi fight, Matchroom has upped his purse into the eight-digit range. Additionally, Ruiz is said to have received the fight’s Mexican television rights, according to reporting done by ESPN.
On Friday Ruiz acknowledged the rematch for the first time on Twitter, striking a combative tone and saying he was “looking forward to ending Joshua’s career in the desert.
Cross Country
Local runners stand out at Vaquero Stampede
LAKESIDE — On Saturday, five local cross country teams kicked off their 2019 seasons by participating in the Vaquero Stampede hosted annually by El Capitan High at Lindo Lakes Park here.
Brawley, Calexico, Holtville and Southwest are regular attendees, while Imperial made a return appearance after a two-year hiatus.
All Valley participants had a degree of success, but the day’s top honors must got to Holtville junior Alan Jimenez, who finished first out of 87 runners in the Division III boys’ junior/senior 2.15-miler. His time of 10:46 gave Jimenez a whole five seconds of breathing room between himself and second-place finisher Cristopher Carillo of Brawley. Brawley also took the bronze, with Albert Rodriguez finishing in 11:13.
But Jimenez’s individual heroics weren’t enough to give the Vikings a team win in that race. That went to the Imperial Tigers, who placed no fewer than seven runners (Aidan Vargas, Victor Paniagua, Axel Abrica, Julian Garcia, Martin Fuentes, Armando Gorosave and Andrew Islas) in the top-26.
Other notable finishes include that of Brawley’s Jaasiel Contreras (who finished third overall in the Division III girls’ junior/senior 1.65-mile race with a time of 10:05) and Alissa Moreno, who took eighth in 10:39.
Calexico’s Kristinna Olmedo claimed 11th in the Division I girls’ junior/senior race with a time of 10:27.
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.