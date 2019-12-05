Basketball
BRAWLEY — Playing at home on Tuesday after Thanksgiving break, the Brawley boys’ basketball team got right back to the business of winning, taking on the Desert Mirage Rams and cashiering them in jig time in a 75-39 rout.
The Wildcats were led in the scoring column by senior Oscar Gonzalez. The lanky wing scored 27 points, with most coming inside the arc (though he also drained a couple of triples).
While Gonzalez was the only Brawley man in double digits, there were plenty of solid contributions by his teammates to fill in the gaps.
Another Gonzalez, Cristian, had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
JJ Fernandez, meanwhile, had nine points, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.
Altogether, the press-happy Wildcats were able to swipe the ball 17 times as a team, leading to a lot of fast-break points and a long night for the Rams.
The win improves Brawley’s record to 5-1. They next play on Friday, when they face a very good Shadow Hills team (one that’s already beaten Calexico by 44 points) in Indio.
Holtville girls survive OT vs. Kofa
YUMA — On the road Tuesday, the Holtville girls’ basketball team was able to drag itself back to .500 on the year with an overtime win over Kofa High, 47-43.
The game was a defensive struggle. In only three out of an eventual five periods, did one team or the other manage to put double-digit points on the board, and there wasn’t a single frame in which both teams managed it.
Kofa shot just 27 percent on the night, and Holtville didn’t fare much better.
What the Vikings did manage to do was take care of the ball, at least relative to their foes.
Holtville turned the ball over just 12 times, while Kofa coughed it up a round 20. This disparity, plus the one at the free-throw line, where the Vikings sank 10 shots — including two by Orian Anderson with about 20 seconds left to force OT — to Kofa’s six, went a long way towards securing the W for the green and gold.
Leading the Vikings to victory were Anderson (12 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals), Amanda Angulo (12 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals), and Carolina Valdes (seven points, six rebounds, seven blocks), three players who formed the core of a 22-win team a season ago.
Also contributing in the clutch was freshman Kamryn Walker, who broke through with two three-pointers in overtime after four scoreless quarters.
Now 3-3, the Vikings will be back at it circa 4 p.m. today, when they’re scheduled to face the Rancho Mirage Rattlers in the annual Wildcat Classic in Brawley.
Calexico boys coast past San Luis
CALEXICO — The Calexico boys’ basketball squad won its third game in a row on Tuesday, besting the San Luis Sidewinders 63-21 in a tune-up game at home.
San Luis (3-20 in 2018-19) never posed much of a threat to the Bulldogs, who have been looking like a team to watch so far this year.
The Sidewinders could never get anything going offensively and Calexico was able to coast much of the way.
Senior guard Fabian Reyna led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Another senior, Derek Lopez added 10, and sophomores Aaron Tabarez and Julian Beltran added nine and seven points respectively.
It’s a good thing the team wasn’t overtaxed in this one, because they were right back at it on Wednesday, facing off against the Summit High Skyhawks. Results of that game were unavailable at press time.
Other results
Dec. 3
Calipatria boys (2-0) def. Desert Hot Springs (0-3), 71-58
Calipatria girls (2-4) def. Warner (0-3), 41-18
Imperial boys (1-1) def. Coachella Valley (0-6), 56-37
Vincent Memorial girls (5-0) def. Bayfront Charter (1-2), 71-33
Mt. Miguel girls (1-0) def. Brawley (1-2), 63-18
Soccer
Palacios powers Spartan girls past Gila Ridge
YUMA — The four-time defending Imperial Valley League champion Central girls’ soccer team inaugurated its 2019-20 campaign in the manner members are most familiar with — by winning.
Crossing state lines, the Spartans gave a fine how-do-you-do to the Gila Ridge Hawks blasting them off the pitch in a 4-1 win.
Actually it was just one person, senior Dayleth Palacios, doing most of the blasting. She scored all four of the Spartans’ goals. The Hawks just couldn’t contain her.
Now, having broken the seal on their season, the Spartans will be off for the rest of the week. They’re back at it next Tuesday with a game against Grossmont in El Cajon.
Other results
Dec. 3
Brawley boys (0-0-2) tie Vincent Memorial (1-0-1), 1-1
Calipatria boys (1-2) def. Palo Verde (1-1), 1-0
Imperial boys (2-0) def. Borrego Springs (0-3), 6-0
Palo Verde girls (1-0) def. Vincent Memorial (0-3), 7-1
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
