BRAWLEY — Playing at home on Tuesday the Brawley Wildcats administered a cross-league beat-down to the Imperial Tigers that was completely free of any of the anxieties they may have had last week after two tight games against Calipatria and Southwest.
The Wildcats came out and played their game to a tee, pressing the Tigers relentlessly on defense and generating 27 steals, which led to a whole lot of outlets, which led to a whole lot of layups.
The rebuilding Tigers couldn’t hang.
Six Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Oscar Gonzalez with 18. Rayvon Johnson flirted with a triple-double, logging 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals, and JJ Fernandez actually did hit the rarer 5x5 benchmark with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, nine steals and six blocks.
With the win Brawley’s record improves to 16-5 (1-0 IVL). They play again on Friday vs. Calexico (17-2, 1-0).
Imperial (4-13, 0-1 Desert) faces Palo Verde (5-11, 0-1) in Blythe.
Lady Bulldogs crush Palo Verde
BLYTHE — The Palo Verde Yellowjackets have had a bedraggled sort of year so far. They can’t seem to hang with Valley competition.
The Calexico Bulldogs were the latest local squad to give them what-for, overcoming spirited early effort by the ’Jackets to log a 74-29 win here on Tuesday.
A 20-15 first quarter in the Bulldogs’ favor created an illusorily competitive atmosphere, but it wasn’t to last as Calexico blitzed the Yellowjackets good in the second, 16-4 and blitzed ’em really, really good coming out of the half to go up 66-27 entering the final frame, in which both squads kicked the can around a bit before time expired.
The Bulldogs had a plenty of offensive success all game long, but no one was hotter than sophomore guard Viviana Cuadras.
Cuardras — teeny-tiny at 5-foot-1 — played a giant-sized game scoring at every level (10 twos, 3 threes) and tallying a season-high 31 points.
Junior Lyah Macias fell just short of her season-high with 18 point. She did most of her damage at the charity stripe, where she was 10-for-10. She also had 10 rebounds.
Senior center Julissa Ceceña didn’t light up the scoreboard (she had eight points), but she was integral to everything the Bulldogs were doing, grabbing five boards, five steals and dishing seven assists from the post.
The win gives Calexico an overall record of 11-7 (1-0 IVL). Their next game will be on Friday vs. the Brawley Wildcats (8-13, 0-1) at home.
Imperial girls overcome slow start to win vs. Wildcats
IMPERIAL — It would be hard to have a worse first quarter than the Imperial girls’ basketball team had against the Brawley Wildcats on Tuesday. They ultimately won comfortably, 60-33, but they had to wade through a mess of psychic trauma to get there.
The Tigers came out ice cold, trending toward absolute zero. They put up 17 shot attempts and didn’t make a single one — wide-open layups, jumpers, it didn’t matter — until a last minute three by Malena Ponchione removed whatever hex was on the basket.
A lot of times such a cold spell can mean doom, but the Tigers were lucky/good and they managed to hold the Wildcats to just five points of their own.
From there Imperial went back to being their usual “class of the Valley” selves and put the game out of reach with a 22-7 third quarter run, but there’s no doubt that their early struggles were a shock to the system.
Monique Carrasco led the Tigers with 20 points on the evening. It was the senior guard’s sixth 20-point effort in a row. Center Abby Ormand had a lunch-bucket double-double putting up 13 points, 10 boards and adding two blocks. Jocelyn Estes had 11 points and Ponchione had six rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with her early three.
Angie Zamudio led the Wildcats with 12 points.
Both teams are at it again on Friday. Brawley (8-13, 0-1 IVL) is at Calexico (11-7, 1-0) and Imperial (14-7, 1-0 Desert) is at home vs. Palo Verde (2-14, 0-1).
Other results
Jan. 21
Calipatria boys (12-8, 1-0 Desert) def. Central (10-11, 0-1 IVL), 63-43
Calexico boys (17-2, 1-0 IVL) def. Palo Verde (5-11, 0-1 Desert), 64-54
Southwest boys (6-13, 0-1 IVL) def. Holtville (10-5, 1-0 Desert), 55-48
Soccer
Three first half goals power Central girls past Brawley
EL CENTRO — Despite a wobbly start to the season and an unheard-of tie vs. the Imperial Tigers on Jan. 14, the Central Union girls’ soccer team is well on its way to a fifth-consecutive Imperial Valley League title as of this writing.
Close calls aside, none of the Spartans’ rivals have been capable of knocking them off their lofty perch in the standings, and at 5-0-1 in league play after a Tuesday victory here over Brawley, they may well have banked enough wins to ride out any storms to come.
As has been the case all season, Central was not distinctly overwhelming in their late game against the Wildcats, but they still had more than enough in the cupboard to dispatch their northerly foes.
The Spartans got it done with three quick hits in the first half, with seniors Melissa Dayleth Palacios, Andrea Camacho and freshman Emily Lopez Gamez each finding the back of the net.
Brawley never found anything like an answer, and while the ’Cats kept Central off the board in the second half, it didn’t do them much good as they only generated a couple of solid looks for themselves all game, each of which was turned away by Spartan goalie Leanna Gonzalez.
Both teams play again on Friday, with the Spartans rounding out their rivalry series with Southwest at Eagle Field and the Wildcats set to grind against the Calexico Bulldogs in Calexico.
Other results
Jan. 21
Calexico girls (6-6-4, 3-2-1 IVL) tie Southwest (6-5-3, 6-1-2 IVL), 1-1
Central boys (9-7-2, 5-1 IVL) def. Brawley (8-4-4, 3-2-1 IVL), 2-0
Imperial boys (8-9, 2-4 IVL) def. Palo Verde (3-14, 0-6 IVL), 1-0
Imperial girls (9-6-4, 3-0-3 IVL) def. Palo Verde (4-11, 0-6 IVL), 6-0
