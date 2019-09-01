EL CENTRO — The annual Southwest Cross Country Invitational was held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday. Managing to stand out in a truncated field — Calexico and Holtville did not participate having run at the Wolfpack Invitational in Santee on Friday — were the Brawley Wildcats, who had three first-place finishers in four races (each 3.1 miles, with one apiece for under- and upper-class boys and girls).
Senior Cristopher Carrillo took gold in the junior/senior boys race, navigating the course in 16:22 — almost a full minute ahead of second-place finisher, teammate Albert Rodriguez (17:14).
The girls’ upperclassmen race was won by Wildcat Junior Jaasiel Contreras — last year’s IVL individual champion — who finished in 20:26. Contreras was trailed by not one, but three fellow ’Cats (Alissa Moreno, Melanie Sanchez and Brenda Rubio), with Brawley’s total sweep of the top five being inhibited primarily by the fact that they only had four runners in the race.
Then there was freshman Ryan Garcia (19:03) and sophomore Joseph Taylor (19:21), who took the top two spots in the underclassmen boys’ race.
The only top spot the Wildcats couldn’t claim was in the freshman/sophomore girls’ race, where Southwest sophomore Sidney Garcia beat out Central sophomore Azucena Hernandez, 21:40 to 23:08.
Calexico, Holtville compete at Wolfpack Invitational
SANTEE — On Friday the cross country teams from Calexico and Holtville zigged when all the other local runners zagged, attending the Wolfpack Invitational at West Hills High in preference to the Southwest Invitational at the more familiar Sunbeam Lake course.
The meet, which featured 24 schools, was divided into eight separate races — a 2.1-miler for boys at each grade, and a 1.5-miler for girls at each grade.
Both the Vikings and the Bulldogs had decent showings, but neither was able to come away with a race win.
Holtville’s Alan Jimenez had the fastest time on the day for a Valley runner, finishing fourth in the junior boys’ race in 10:39. Taking fifth in that same race was Calexico’s Daniel Pinela, who clocked in at 10:44.
Pinela’s performance helped the Bulldogs finish with the second-best team score in that particular race, but they didn’t place (as a team) in any of the others.
Amelie Strahm (Holtville) and Andrea Garcia (Calexico), shared the best time for a local girl. Each finished the 1.5-mile course in 10:58, with Strahm taking 20th in the senior girls’ race and Garcia grabbing 14th among 10th-graders.
