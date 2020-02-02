Basketball
CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs’ have been living on the razor’s edge since Imperial Valley League play began a couple of weeks ago. They managed to keep their balance in wafer-thin road wins over the Central Spartans and Brawley Wildcats, but they finally toppled over on Friday they bumped up against the Southwest Eagles at home, losing 59-57.
The loss puts paid to a 15-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and potentially drives a wedge between them and the IVL crown — though they still technically have the inside track.
Southwest always seems to play the Bulldogs close, up year or down, and this game was no exception. Runs were scarce for both sides, with each bucket answered by a bucket and each stop answered by a stop.
The game followed an odd, undulating pattern of defensive ascendancy followed by offensive explosion, with a combined 18 first-quarter points being followed by a sum of 36 in the second quarter, leading to a 27-27 deadlock at intermission.
A throttled-down third quarter nudged the score to 37-37, setting up a thrilling fourth-quarter finale.
Southwest took the lead with an early three and then held on for dear life as haymakers began to rain down from all angles, eking out the win thanks to clutch shooting and a steady hand at the charity stripe.
Despite the win Southwest (8-14, 1-2 IVL) still needs to catch some breaks if they want to honestly reinsert themselves into the IVL title race, and Calexico (19-3, 2-1) is still looking A-OK, even with the loss.
Calexico has one more non-league contest left on the schedule with a visit to Imperial set for Tuesday.
Southwest, meanwhile, is all IVL, all the time from here on out, with their next game set for Feb. 7 vs. Brawley.
Other results
Jan. 31
Brawley girls (9-15, 1-2 IVL) def. Central (3-20, 0-3 IVL), 46-19
Calipatria boys (14-9, 3-0 Desert) def. Palo Verde (6-13, 1-2 Desert), 55-53
Holtville boys (11-7, 2-1 Desert) def. Imperial (4-16, 0-3 Desert), 62-51
Vincent Memorial boys (9-8, 6-0 Manzanita) def. Julian (0-18, 0-6 Manzanita), 76-28
Palo Verde girls (3-16, 1-2 Desert) def. Calipatria (4-17, 0-3 Desert), 47-9
Soccer
Southwest girls edge Imperial, 3-2
IMPERIAL — After narrowly avoiding defeat through seven Imperial Valley League contests, the Imperial High School girls’ soccer team finally found itself in the loss column on Thursday falling to the visiting Southwest Eagles, 3-2, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here.
Both teams played hard, but the Eagles kept things a hair cleaner, with fewer fouls and no off-sides calls to the Tigers’ two.
Southwest’s goals (two in the first half, one in the second) were scored by Ruby Lopez, Jimena Perez and Natalie Escobell. Perez was also credited with one assist.
Defender Natty Osuna was selected by Southwest coaches as the player of the game.
The win gives the Eagles an overall record of 7-7-3 and an IVL mark of 4-3-2. Imperial is 10-7-4 and 4-1-3 in league.
The outcome doesn’t affect league standings, as Imperial remains a distant second behind Central and Southwest an even more distant third.
Both teams play again on Tuesday, with Imperial visiting Calexico and Southwest heading to Holtville.
Other results
Jan. 31
Brawley boys (9-6-4, 4-4-1 IVL) def. Holtville (5-9-4, 2-7 IVL), 4-1
Calexico boys (11-7-4, 6-1-2 IVL) def. Palo Verde (4-15, 1-7 IVL), 3-0
Calexico girls (7-8-4, 4-4-1 IVL) def. Palo Verde (4-13, 0-8 IVL), 5-1
Holtville girls (8-9-1, 3-5-1 IVL) def. Brawley (5-16-2, 3-4-2 IVL), 2-0
Imperial boys (9-9-1, 3-4-1 IVL) tie Southwest (6-8-8, 4-2-3 IVL), 1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.