Basketball
CORONADO — Participating in the Coronado Thanksgiving Tournament over the weekend, the Imperial girls’ basketball team overcame an early loss to eventual champs Otay Ranch to take second place overall, closing out the event with three straight wins across Friday and Saturday.
The Tigers very nearly were champs themselves — their loss to Otay Ranch came by just three points at 41-38 — but ultimately have little to be upset with after their strong finishing kick. They beat the last three teams they faced (Chula Vista, Coronado and Mira Mesa) by an average of 30 points.
As usual, the Tigers were led in the scoring column by senior guard Monique Carrasco — Carrasco averaged 16.5 points over four games — but frosh forward Sierra Morris was equally impressive, averaging 12.5 points and 10 rebounds.
Now 4-2 on the year, Imperial has more tourney action on the horizon. Today, they play the Santa Fe Christian Eagles in the opening round of the San Marcos Excalibur Classic.
Lady Vikings go 2-2 over weekend
CORONADO — Also in Coronado over the weekend were the Holtville Lady Vikings. Playing at a tournament comprised mostly of higher division foes, the Vikings held their own, going 2-2 with wins over Mira Mesa (35-30) and the host Islanders (57-52) to go with losses to Otay Ranch (41-21) and Chula Vista (38-34).
Sophomore Swiss Army knife Orian Anderson was the Vikes’ top performer, averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, three steals, 1.25 blocks and 2.75 assists per game, but there were solid contributions from other quarters, too.
Freshman Kamryn Walker scored 16 points in the win over Coronado, and junior center Carolina Valdes protected the paint to the tune of three blocks per game.
The wins (and losses) pushed Holtville’s overall record to 2-3. They were in action again on Wednesday at Kofa. Results from the game were unavailable at press time.
The bulk of the Vikings’ week will be given over to the annual Wildcat Classic in Brawley, which they won last year.
Bulldog boys and girls get wins over Rancho Mirage
CALEXICO — Monday was a good day for Calexico basketball of all descriptions … and a bad day for Rancho Mirage.
The Bulldogs got two wins over the Rattlers.
First, it was the girls who gave Rancho the business, 64-37, recovering from an early 12-7 deficit to win going away.
Sophomore Viviana Cuadras was on fire, scoring a game-high 27 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including nine for 11 from two-point range. Cuadras was also a facilitator, dishing out six assists.
Junior Lyah Macias also had a strong performance, logging 19 points, six rebounds and three steals, and senior center Julissa Ceceña had an excellent all-around game, finishing with six points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
After the girls were done, it was the boys’ turn.
They had a somewhat tougher time of it, but ultimately were able to prevail 78-70, passing a key test against a worthy opponent.
Fabian Reyna led the way with 25 points, while super sophomores Julian Beltran and Aaron Tabarez added 16 and 14, respectively.
The wins bump the boys’ record to 3-1 and the girls to 2-0 at this early stage of the season.
Other results
Nov. 2
Southwest girls (5-1) def. Indio (0-1), 35-31
Olympian girls (1-0) def. Brawley (1-1), 67-25
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
