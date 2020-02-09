Basketball
EL CENTRO — Playing at home on Friday, the Southwest boys’ basketball team won its second straight Imperial Valley League contest, knocking off the Brawley Wildcats 73-69.
The Eagles seem to have a ready supply of wrenches and over the past couple of weeks have been sticking them in the works of whoever seems most sure of themselves.
Last week, it was the previously IVL unbeaten Calexico Bulldogs who stumbled, and this time it was the Wildcats, who saw an opportunity to chase the Bulldogs from the top spot of the standings, but instead find themselves tied with the Eagles at 2-2.
Often a team that relies on controlling the game defensively and grinding out buckets where they can, the Eagles proved themselves up for a footrace vs. Brawley. Their 73 points tied a season high, set on Dec. 13 against Imperial.
Southwest proved limber from the jump, scoring 20 in the first quarter and never dipping below 16 in any one frame.
Neither team went on any extended runs, seeming to be playing tug-of-war as much as basketball. In the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 58-58, 64-64, 66-66 and 68-68 as the clock wound down.
Appropriately, and as previously noted, the win leaves the Eagles and Wildcats deadlocked in the middle of the IVL standings, one game above 1-3 Central (whom Southwest plays at Spartan Arena on Tuesday) and one game back of 3-1 Calexico (whom Brawley faces in Calexico).
Holtville girls top Palo Verde 68-32
HOLTVILLE — Though Vikings are historically remembered for their avaricious pillaging, the bunch operating out of Holtville High demonstrated an egalitarian streak on Friday, as their girls’ basketball team logged a 68-32 win over the Palo Verde Yellowjackets on the strength of an incredibly even offensive effort.
Ten different players made at least one field goal for the Vikings. Of those 10, most were bunched in the five-to-seven-point range, with Orian Anderson and Amanda Angulo the outliers at 13 and 12 points, respectively.
A major chunk of Holtville’s offense came in the second quarter, in which they blitzed the ’Jackets 29-5 to blow open what had previously been a close game.
As is often the case, the Vikings offensive explosion was aided and abetted by their efforts on defense, with a solid a ton of makes coming in transition after steals, of with Holtville tallied 31.
Angulo was the most kleptomanic with eight swipes, while Kamryn Walker had five and Victoria Camacho, four.
Angulo also managed to block three shots despite her smallish stature, second on the team to Carolina Valdes’s five.
The win gives Holtville an overall record of 19-6, and 3-1 in the Desert League. They play again on Tuesday, going up against the Calipatria Hornets in Calipatria.
Other results
Feb. 7
Brawley girls (11-15, 2-2 IVL) def. Southwest (16-10, 2-2 IVL), 50-31
Calexico girls (16-8, 4-0 IVL) def. Central (3-22, 0-4 IVL), 53-15
Imperial girls (19-7, 4-0 Desert) def. Calipatria (4-19, 0-4 Desert), 74-4
Vincent Memorial boys (11-8, 8-0 Manzanita) def. Borrego Springs (4-12, 3-5 Manzanita), 61-52
Vincent Memorial girls (21-0, 8-0 Manzanita) def. Borrego Springs (8-6, 5-3 Manzanita), 63-17
—Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.