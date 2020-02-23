Basketball
SPRING VALLEY — Is an upset really an upset if the “underdog” wins by 20 points? Probably not, right?
This philosophical inquest has been sponsored by the Central Union High School boys’ basketball team, the fifth seed in the CIF-SDS Division IV basketball playoffs. On Friday, they trundled over the mountains to meet up with the fourth-seeded Monte Vista Monarchs and beat them all hollow, 61-41.
It’s the Spartans’ second-straight crushing postseason win after they boat-raced the Escondido Charter White Tigers 66-39 on Tuesday, providing more evidence that head coach Juan Valenzuela knew whereof he spoke when he opined that his team had another gear in them after their regular season finale.
Central’s victory means that the Imperial Valley League is guaranteed a representative in this year’s D-IV champ game, that’s because the Spartans semifinal opponent will be the top-seeded Calexico Bulldogs who beat Calipatria, 70-37 in their quarterfinal matchup.
The two teams will play in Calexico at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Spartans and Bulldogs have already met twice this season, with Calexico winning both times by a combined six points.
Brawley boys blown out (again) vs. San Ysidro
SAN YSIDRO — After being the only local team on the receiving end of the Mikey Williams experience during the five-star San Ysidro High prospect’s visit to the Valley during Imperial’s Tiger Classic tournament in December, losing 108-61, the Brawley Union Wildcats would have, in a fair world, been absolved of facing off against San Ysidro ever again.
The world is notably unfair, however, so instead the eighth-seeded Wildcats found themselves playing the top-ranked Cougars in the second round of the CIF-SDS Division III basketball playoffs on Friday, standing all-but-mute as their postseason dreams were ground into a fine powder in a 105-42 “fuggedaboutit!” game.
Frosh phenom Williams led all scorers with 27 points. Fellow ninth-grade NCAA Division I prospect Jurian Dixon had a 24-point, 13-rebound, 15-assist triple-double. Cal State Northridge commit Kailen Rains scored 20.
Why with that level of talent is San Ysidro in Division III? An 8-24 season in 2018, mostly.
Regardless, there’s unlikely to be any team in the D-III bracket that can hang with the Cougars. Second-seeded Coronado High hasn’t cracked 80 points once all season. The Cougars haven’t fallen below 90 since Jan. 25.
Brawley winds up its season with a record of 20-10, making it a nice bounceback campaign for them after winning just 11 games in 2018-19.
Other results
Feb. 21
Fallbrook boys (18-8) def. Vincent Memorial (14-9), 77-58
— Aaron Bodus, abodus@ivpressonline.com
