Basketball
EL CENTRO — The Southwest Eagles boys’ basketball team may be having a down year this year, but they’re no pushover, as the Central Union Spartans learned Friday night.
Fresh off a semi-shocking blowout loss to the Calipatria Hornets on Tuesday, the Spartans were in desperate need of a morale boost when they trundled off down to Ocotillo Avenue to play their crosstown rivals.
That they would get one was anything but certain, as the Eagles tested the Spartans sorely before finally folding, 65-53 — a 12-point final margin that belies just how tightly the game was contested most of the way.
The two teams were tit-for-tat for the entirety of the first quarter, the entirety of the second quarter and the entirety of the fourth quarter.
It was the third quarter and the third quarter alone that did the Eagles in.
Southwest entered the break up two at 29-27, but by the end of the third quarter was in a 50-38 hole thanks to an 18-3 Spartan run to close out the frame.
Even though parity returned soon thereafter in the form of a 15-15 fourth, it was too little, too late to help the Eagles, who fell to 0-2 in Imperial Valley League play and need a rapid reversal of fortunes if they want to find themselves with a shot at repeating as league champs.
As for the Spartans, they and their eerily symmetrical 11-11 overall and 1-1 IVL records are still in the thick of it — assuming that somebody somewhere can figure out a way to knock off Calexico.
Next up for both teams are their penultimate cross-league contests. On Tuesday, Central is scheduled to duel Imperial in Imperial and Southwest will be linking up with Palo Verde at home.
Imperial girls keep rolling vs. Palo Verde
IMPERIAL — Another day, another big win for the Imperial girls’ basketball team.
As of this writing the Tigers have won their last 10 straight, with an average margin of victory of 38 points. And that number only hints at the extent to which they’ve been feasting on Desert League foes
In their two league contests so far this year they’ve goosed that margin to an ungodly 68.5, with their latest, 79-19, romp coming against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets on Friday.
The Tigers wasted no time in announcing their plans for a trouncing. Seeming to have dedicated themselves to a no-miss diet after their sluggish start vs. Brawley on Tuesday, they went off for 29-first-quarter points and would shoot 69 percent from the floor for the night.
As always, Monique Carrasco was Imperial’s bucket-getter-in-chief, going 9 for 13 from the floor and 3 of 5 from deep en route to 21 points.
Freshman forward Sierra Morris was close at her heels with 18 points, with a solid chunk of those coming thanks to some heavy lifting at the free-throw line, where she was 8 for 10.
Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Clare Gallo, who had 10. Senior center Abby Orman kept the glass clean with 10 rebounds, 7 of which came on offense.
Imperial now has a record of 15-7. The Tigers next game will be on Tuesday vs. Central at home.
Lady Bulldogs strut past Brawley
CALEXICO — Playing at home on Friday, the Calexico Lady Bulldogs slow-and-steadied their way to a 20-point rout over the visiting Brawley Wildcats to improve to 2-0 in Imperial Valley League play and set up a heavyweight showdown with the 2-0 Southwest Eagles next week.
The Bulldogs weren’t up against a weak sister in the Wildcats and never found themselves presiding over any sort of demolition derby. Instead they simply feasted on the margins, socking away a few points here and a few points there until they found themselves proud owners of a lovely 70-50 win.
Leading Calexico on in this one was sophomore guard Viviana Cuadras.
Cuadras scored 31 points, matching her season-high set on Tuesday vs. Palo Verde. She’s up to 18.3 points per game this season. She also chipped in with four assists and four steals.
But while Cuadras was the Bulldogs’ lynchpin, she was hardly the only one getting buckets. Cecilia Costa, Lyah Macias and Julissa Ceceña each cracked double figures.
Costa had 13 points, grabbed seven boards, and facilitated from the interior for nine assists. Macias had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ceceña had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
The win gives the Bulldogs a record of 12-7. Their next game will be vs. Calipatria on Tuesday. Brawley (8-13, 0-2 IVL) will be at home against Holtville on the same day.
Vincent girls demolish Warner to move to 17-0
CALEXICO — Just six games separate the Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team from an immaculate regular season after their 72-8 steamrolling of the Warner Wildcats on Friday. Just six games.
Actually, strike that. There’s really only five games left, seeing as the Julian Eagles haven’t been able to muster a basketballing quorum and are on an eight-game forfeit streak.
Of those five games, three come against opponents that the Scots have already beaten by an average of 52 points this season. Two are against the Mountain Empire Red Hawks, a relative unknown.
The Red Hawks are currently a game behind the Scots in the Manzanita League standings at 3-1 and up a CIF-SDS ladder rung at Division IV to the Scots’ Division V, but, even so, it’s difficult to imagine them being able to hold serve against the heat that Vincent is bringing these days.
Against Warner, the Scots’ went full supernova, rolling out of bed on a nice 26-2 run, entering the half up 36-6 and shutting the Wildcats out in the fourth quarter for good measure.
Time of possession typically is a football-only stat (it’s irrelevant or too hard to measure in other sports) but if someone would have been keeping track here Vincent would’ve been tops in the metric by several country miles.
Led by Alexandria Swift and Delta Nelson’s six apiece, the Scots collected 29 steals against just five turnovers while collecting 48 rebounds — 18 of which came on the offensive glass.
Bella Gonzales was the Scots’ chief carom collector with 12. She also dished seven assists.
Points-wise, everybody ate with Swift running the fast break. Nelson had 12; Andrea Herrera had nine; Kamila Jaime and Brianna Balli each had eight. Luisa Manriquez added six and Nicole Zhao had five, including the Scots’ lone three-pointer.
Swift had 20 points and eight assists.
Now 17-0, Vincent would seem to have a very real shot at the Division V crown this year. Certainly, their clinching of the Manzanita League appears all but assured. And if the Scots defeat Mountain Empire when the two teams meet here on Tuesday, it’s probably safe to knock off the “all but.”
Other results
Jan. 23
Holtville girls (16-5, 2-0 Desert) def. Calipatria (4-15, 0-2 Desert), 61-19
Jan. 24
Calipatria boys (13-8, 2-0 Desert) def. Holtville (10-6, 1-1 Desert), 53-49
Southwest girls (14-8, 2-0 IVL) def. Central (3-18, 0-2 IVL), 58-18
Vincent Memorial boys (7-8, 4-0 Manzanita) def. Warner (3-18, 1-4 Manzanita), 79-37
Palo Verde boys (6-11, 1-1 Desert) def. Imperial (4-14, 0-2 Desert), 49-45
Soccer
Spartan girls shut out Southwest
EL CENTRO — With a 3-0 win over the Southwest Eagles on Friday, it looks like another Imperial Valley League title could very well be in the bag for the Central Union girls’ soccer squad.
A combination of injuries, mild roster turnover and, above all, the sudden late-December death of assistant coach Alberto Vasquez had cast a pall over this season for the Spartans, who have resultantly struggled to attain top-level form out on the pitch, according to longtime head coach Ramon Lopez.
But despite all the trials they’ve faced, mental, physical and emotional, the team sits right where they always do —atop the IVL standings. And with a 2-0 record against their archrivals and having 4-0-1 against the rest of the league, the Spartans would seem to have all the momentum they need for consecutive title No. 5 — something Lopez says they are determined to achieve to honor Vazquez’s memory.
The Spartans’ latest win over the Eagles was brisk and businesslike.
Freshman Emily Lopez put Central up 1-0 10 minutes in. Five minutes after that, senior Dayleth Palacios jumped that to 2-0 with a goal of her own, adding another early in the second half to give the game its final.
Southwest had some chances but nothing the Spartan defense couldn’t handle.
Next Tuesday sees the Spartans hosting the Calexico Bulldogs, while the Eagles say howdy to the Brawley Wildcats.
Other results
Jan. 24
Brawley girls (4-15-2, 2-3-2 IVL) def. Calexico (6-7-4, 3-3-1 IVL), 2-1
Calexico boys (9-6-4, 5-0-2 IVL) def. Brawley (8-5-4, 3-3-1 IVL), 5-0
Holtville girls (7-8-1, 2-4-1 IVL) def. Palo Verde (4-12, 0-7 IVL), 7-1
Palo Verde boys (4-14, 1-6 IVL) def. Holtville (5-7-4, 2-5 IVL), 4-2
