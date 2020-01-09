Basketball
CALIPATRIA — Prior to Tuesday’s contest vs. the Calipatria Hornets, The Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team hadn’t logged an official game for almost a month. The last time they’d seen the court was Dec. 12, also against the Hornets.
Tuesday’s game saw the Scots none the worse for wear after their lengthy break, as they notched their second emphatic win over the Hornets in as many attempts, triumphing by the palindromic score of 51-15.
Vincent rolled up Calipat with ferocious, ball-hawking defense, generating a huge possession advantage over the course of the night. The Scots logged a patently ridiculous 31 steals in the game and thrived in transition, while turning the ball over just 11 times themselves.
Senior Alexandria Swift had eight steals all by her lonesome, and teammates Kamila Jaime and Luisa Manriquez had six apiece.
Swift was also Vincent’s top scorer and distributor with 12 points and 11 assists. Brianna Balli and Bella Gonzales owned the boards for the Scots. Each grabbed 10 rebounds and each was an able deterrent at the rim with three blocks.
The win keeps Vincent undefeated at 11-0. The Scots next play on Saturday at 2 p.m. vs. San Ysidro High at home.
Calipatria (now 4-10) will look to bounce back on Friday when they play the San Luis Sidewinders at home in a 7 p.m. game.
Other results
Jan. 7
Brawley girls (6-11) def. Kofa (4-12), 60-40
Calipatria boys (8-7) def. Vincent Memorial (2-6), 67-60
Holtville boys (8-3) def. Yuma (2-9), 41-29
Soccer
Eagle boys skirt Imperial, 2-1
IMPERIAL — In the midst of a rough start to the 2019-20 campaign, the defending Imperial Valley League champ Southwest boys’ soccer team scored its first league win of the season on Tuesday, edging the Imperial Tigers’ 2-1 on the road.
Both of the Eagles’ goals came in the first half off the foot of senior Sebastian Guillen. The goals were Guillen’s first of the season, in just his second game of being a primary rotation player (his 70 minutes played were by far a season high, previously he had averaged around 28 per game).
Imperial got on the board in the second half, but was ultimately unable to equalize.
The Eagles are now 1-2 in IVL play and 3-8-5 overall. They’re in fifth place in the league standings behind Brawley, Calexico, Holtville (whom they play on Friday in Holtville) and Central.
Imperial sits at 0-2 in league play and 6-6 overall. Their next game is on Friday against the Bulldogs in Calexico.
Other results
Jan. 6
Montgomery boys (7-3-4) def. Central (5-7-2), 2-0
Jan. 7
Brawley girls (2-13-1) tie Holtville (6-5-1), 1-1
Calexico boys (6-4-3) def. Palo Verde (3-10), 7-0
Mission Bay girls (9-0-1) def. Central (3-4-1), 1-0
