IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School volleyball team has had a tough slate so far in 2019. A series of quality opponents, including a whole slew of them at a big-time late-August tournament in Las Vegas, has kept their record from getting too far above .500, but they’ve come on strong lately and on Tuesday cracked the seal on Imperial Valley League play with a comfortable 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-21) home win over the Central Union Spartans.
Leading the way for the Tigers were middle hitters Livier Sanchez (12 kills) and Abby Ormand (9), while outside hitter Cassidy Estrada added five kills of her own.
Setting up the Tigers’ put-away artists was Julianne Camalich, who finished the night with 28 assists.
Ale De La Trinidad displayed excellent form on serves, committing zero errors on a team-high 21 attempts and landing seven aces. She also logged 10 digs.
The win gives the Tigers an overall record of 11-9 (1-0 IVL). Their next league match will be next Tuesday, when they travel to Blythe to face the Palo Verde Yellowjackets.
Central is back in action on Thursday versus Brawley at home.
Bulldog volleyball continues strong start to season
CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs are rolling. On Tuesday they played their first league match of the season and defeated the Palo Verde Yellowjackets in three quick sets, winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-16.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance their record to a sturdy 17-3, including two tournament wins in Sweetwater and Salton City, where last week they tore through their competition, winning five consecutive best-of-three matches over Arroyo, Desert Mirage, Twentynine Palms, Perris and Adelanto without dropping a set.
Calexico is scheduled to play again on Thursday, against the Holtville Vikings.
