IMPERIAL – The Imperial High School Tigers softball team concluded the 2023 season after falling in the regional semifinal game of the SoCal Division IV softball championships.
The fifth-seeded Tigers fell against first-seeded Santa Paula by a score of 5-2, ending the season with a 23-6-1 overall record and a 9-0 in the Desert League.
In the semifinal game against the Cardinals, the Tigers' Andrea De La Trinidad had with two hits and two stolen bases while Mirella Barron and Jayden Rutledge each had a hit. Rutledge pitched six innings for the Tigers giving up eight hits and four strikeouts.
The semifinal loss also snapped the Tigers 13-game win streak, as Imperial remained undefeated throughout the double-elimination bracket of their SDS D-III playoff run.
The Tigers end the season as CIF San Diego Section Division III Champions and reigning Desert League Champions.
This CIF championship marks the school's fourth divisional championship of the 2022-2023 school year.
“The message from the beginning of the season was to play as a team, and we will find a championship,” second-year Head Coach Ashley Caro said. “This group of girls is special. They are always positive, they give it 100% in practice and games, are happy to be there, and, ultimately, they love each other.”
The Tigers will not be bidding farewell to any seniors as the 14-player roster is primarily made up of underclassmen.
“The CIF championship is huge for the program at Imperial," Caro said, "and we are young, so we are going to keep winning.”
This season the Tigers were led by Mirella Barron with 43 hits and 26 RBIs, while Hannah Johnson had 35 runs and 37 stolen bases. In the circle, sophomore pitcher Jayden Rutledge gave up 122 hits and had 93 strikeouts across 120 innings pitched this season.
In her first year as head coach, Caro led the Tigers to a 12-20-1 overall record and a 5-4 record in Desert League play. One year later, Caro has brought a league and divisional championship to the Imperial, along with a deep run in the State playoffs.
While the Tigers may experience divisional realignment for the 2023-2024 season, they are en route to remain a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.