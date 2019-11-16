Buccaneers slash Vikings’ playoff hopes with upset win

HOLTVILLE — When football’s postseason rolls around, it doesn’t take much to let a game slip
through your fingers. So a lackluster first half is not what the Holtville High football team wanted
here on Friday, but it’s what has them sitting home now instead of preparing for the CIF-San
Diego Section Division V semifinals.
The third-seeded Vikings were unable to mount any offense and took some big body blows from
Mission Bay as the No. 6-Buccaneers built a 14-0 lead en route to a 21-14 victory in their
quarterfinal matchup.
The enthusiastic group from Mission Bay came out red hot, taking the opening kickoff and
marching 76 yards in just four plays to take a quick 7-0 lead with little more than two minutes
gone in the game. Bucs’ quarterback Clash Orsborn hit Jacob Sloan for a 32-yard touchdown to
cap the opening drive.
Orsborn, a sophomore, finished the game an impressive 14-of-28 passing for 241 yards and two
touchdowns.
After the ensuing kickoff, Holtville took over at its own 46-yard-line where sophomore
quarterback Spencer Hilfiker connected with junior wideout Abraham Ramos for a 21-yard
completion to move the Vikings to the Bucs’ 33. The first play was the most productive offense
the Vikings would have the entire first half. The drive stalled three plays later and Holtville was
forced to punt.
Star running back Jose Devoux doubles as the Vikings’ punter and was able to pin Mission Bay
back at its own 3-yard-line.
The bad field position didn’t seem to faze the Bucs as they marched 97 yards in 12 plays with
Orsborn connecting with Payton Maull for the final 13 yards and a touchdown. Sloan’s point-
after was good and Mission Bay had a 14-0 lead with 2:07 left in the opening period.
“We just came out flat and lifeless and I’m not sure if it was nerves or if we were just rusty from
not having played in a couple weeks,” said Holtville coach Jason Turner. “Give credit to Mission
Bay, they came out very ready to play and took it to us that first half.”
The Vikings managed just five first downs in the first half. The Bucs defense limited Devoux to
just 33 yards on 12 carries in the first half and completely dominated the line of scrimmage.
“Our line is young and tonight they did get pushed around a bit,” Turner said. “Let’s hope they
can learn from this and get better and stronger in the offseason.”
Neither team did much in the second quarter and the teams headed to the locker room, 14-0.
Mission Bay performed a perfect onside kick to start the third quarter, recovering at midfield.
The drive would stall after a penalty and a three-and-out, giving Holtville possession at its 39-
yard-line.
Devoux and the Vikings’ offense seemed to click into gear and they marched on a 10-play, 61-
yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hilfiker to senior Noah Jongeward with
6:15 left in the third quarter. Devoux had 45 yards rushing in the drive, including a 25-yard burst
to put Holtville in the red zone.
Mission Bay’s ensuing drive ate up most of the third quarter as the Bucs marched from their
own 35 to the Vikings 10-yard-line before Holtville stiffened and held on a fourth-and-13.
With 1:37 to go in the period, Holtville took over at its own 21-yard-line and proceeded to march
79 yards in 14 plays. The Vikings got into the end zone on a perfect 28-yard strike from Hilfiker
to Ramos with 7:21 left. The score cut the lead to 14-12 and Holtville was going to try the two-
point conversion to tie.
Turner dug deep in the playbook for the now famous “Philly Special” with Jongeward handing
the ball to Devoux, who handed it to junior receiver C.J. Nunez who found Jongeward open in
the end zone, evening the score at 14-14 with 7:21 left.
“We just had such a bad first half,” said the 18-year-old Jongeward. “We banded together in the
second half and played well but just didn’t finish and let them keep the ball the final five
minutes.”
Mission Bay didn’t get rattled by the tie score. Holtville tried an onside kick but the Bucs jumped
on it at their own 49-yard line, giving them a short field with 7:21 remaining.
The Bucs took six minutes off the clock as they marched down the field, converting two fourth
downs as they got into the red zone. Facing a third-and-goal from the 2-yard-line, Mission Bay
handed the ball to senior Evan Aguon, who was barely able to break the plane of the goal line.
Sloan’s point-after was good and Mission Bay led, 21-14, with 1:22 left.
Holtville got a big kick return from Angel Garcia, who returned it from the 16 to the Mission Bay
46-yard line. But facing a fourth-and-4 from the Bucs’ 40-yard-line and just 34 seconds left,
Hilfiker scrambled around and overthrew a Vikings’ receiver in the middle of the field, into the
waiting arms of a Mission Bay defensive back.
A kneel down later and the Buccaneers are headed to the semifinals and a date with Castle
Park on Friday.
“Obviously it’s not the way we wanted to end the season, but come playoff time we’ve got to be
ready to go from the opening kickoff and play a complete four quarters,” Turner said. “We can’t
give away two quarters and expect to win.”
