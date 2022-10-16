Bulldogs bounce back with big win over Eagles

CALEXICO — After two tough league losses, the Calexico Bulldogs (1-2) bounced back and overpowered the Southwest Eagles (0-3) with a score of 44-7 on Friday, Oct. 14, on their home turf.
The first half started with both teams playing a bit shaky, amounting to two fumbles and an interception within the first minutes of the first quarter. Once they shook off their gameday jitters, it was all business for the Bulldogs.
Calexico High got on the board with receiver Leo Canchola scurrying for 10 yards for the first score of the game. The Eagles defense blocked the extra point.
Eagles quarterback Logan Jungers struck back with a touchdown pass with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
With plenty of time left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs began to stick to their game plan. Bulldogs quarterback Sean Torres ran in two more touchdowns and completed a two-point conversion behind senior running back Zeus Pradis, making the score 21-7 with the Bulldogs leading.
While Imperial Valley League play might have started rocky for the Bulldogs, Pradis said he welcomes the adversity and is focused on playing the Bulldogs' game.
“Our goal is to keep improving on our game, but we are also focusing on not getting down even on the tough plays," Pradis said. "They are all a necessary part of our growth as players and as a team.”
By halftime the score was still Bulldogs 21, Eagles 7.
Calexico head coach Fernando Solano said he has worked hard to instill a sense of persistence and commitment in the Bulldogs, and it showed Friday night.
“We tightened the screws during halftime and came back in the second half ready to bounce back,” Coach Solano said. “We focused on the fundamentals and got back to working on our basics.”
The Bulldogs re-focused on executing their heavy running game at the start of the second half.
The Bulldogs added another touchdown on an 11-yard run by Pradis, completed another two-point conversion, putting them ahead 29-7 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles fought hard on both sides of the ball but the fierce Bulldogs battled back.
For Southwest head coach John Haines, the goal is to improve throughout the season and learn how to deal with the unique pressure of each game, he said.
“We came out strong in the first half, but the lights got a little bright in the second half," Haines said.
"Our goal is to play with a character built on trying to get better and learn from setbacks,” he said. “We are working hard in practice and as a team. We love the game and want to do everything possible to extend the season.”
The Bulldogs had an additional two touchdowns, a successful two-point conversion, and an extra point to secure a 44-7 win over the Eagles.
The Bulldogs have built up an offense that is increasing its versatility every game, centered around quarterback Sean Torres.
While the quarterback might have had a few setbacks last week, Torres looked comfortable in the pocket Friday on his homefield.
“The offense has done a lot to establish a strong sense of chemistry, and every game it is getting better,” Torres said. “It was a team effort from our blockers and defense to our linemen: We competed and won as a team.”
As Torres prepares for a stacked Wildcats team, the focus will be on perfecting blocks, reads, and fine-tuning defensive and offensive details.
Alongside Torres is Pradis, another senior leader for the Bulldogs.
Pradis is known for being able to muscle in a deep run, even through the most narrow openings.
“We focused on playing aggressively and made sure that we kept the energy up from quarter to quarter,” the Calexico senior running back.
“If one of us had a good game we all had a good game, because without each one of us, a win would not be possible,” Pradis said.
Both teams will return to the field this Friday, Oct. 21, as El Centro's Southwest Eagles host the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, while the Calexico Bulldogs host the Brawley Wildcats.
