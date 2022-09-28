CALEXICO- On Tuesday afternoon the Calexico High School tennis team hosted Central Union High School. The Bulldogs were led by head coach Hector Cota while the Spartans were led by Dan Williams. For Calexico, this was a chance to show their strong doubles play, as they dominated with nine wins, while the Spartans finished with five wins in singles play. After all the points were summed up, the Bulldogs overcame the Spartans 13-5.
For the Spartans, this match was tough as they hosted the Vikings the day prior. The team was playing back-to-back matches, and it was a trek. However, for some, it was a chance to learn from the previous matches’ mistakes and make adjustments. For senior Kalani Farias, the first match-up of the day was a breeze as she finished 6-0, while the second one was a lot more challenging. Farias ended the day with two wins out of three matches played.
“I struggled against Holtville and did a lot better today. I was ready to play and give the games everything I had. In the first match, I executed my serves well and strategically, but going into the second match, I felt my forehands and backhands struggling, but it is all stuff to work on in practice,” said Farias.
For Spartan junior Alynna Figueroa this match was off to a slow start, as she fell to Bulldog Samantha Alvarez 1-4. However, it was not in Figueroa’s nature to give up. The Spartan came back strong to win the second match and overpower Kassandra Arellano 6-1. Figueroa finished the match with two wins out of three matches played.
“I stepped on the court with some energy but struggled in my first match. However, once it was over, I told myself not to give up, let it go, and to come out for the next match just as hard, and my consistency helped me during the second match,” said Figueroa.
On the other side of the court, the Bulldogs seemed to be working hard on their communication and doubles play chemistry. While the Bulldogs did not lose a doubles match, leading the Bulldogs was a senior duo, Alexa Gastelum and Hannia Perez. Together they held their opponent to three points, finishing with a record of 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.
For Alexa Gastelum, playing the sport is a family endeavor that transformed into one based on teamwork and passion. Gastelum has played for over four years, yet her fondest memories include those with her teammates. However, the Bulldog uses that same fire to motivate her towards a deep IVL run and even CIF action.
“I am hoping we finish with a high IVLS ranking for doubles, but our biggest focus is our communication and being consistent. As a duo, we try to play to our strengths and find ways to use our skills to our advantage. We also try to prepare as much as possible for whoever we are going up against,” said Gastelum.
Gastelum’s counterpart senior Hannia Perez is a bit newer to the game yet you would not know it in her play. Perez brings consistency, strong serving, and a desire to win on the court.
“We focus on coaching each other through tough matches, whether that is telling each other the best places to hit the ball or simply just cheering each other on. It has been great having a doubles partner with so much experience because she has a different view on the game,” said Perez
Both teams will return to play on October 3 when the Spartans travel to the Eagles’ nest and the Bulldogs host the Scots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.