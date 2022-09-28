Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.