SAN DIEGO – The second-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs baseball club (17-11 overall) defeated the first-seeded Bishop’s High School (15-14 overall) by a score of 12-4 in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV Championship game on Saturday, May 27, here at Triton field.
“It was high risk, high reward, and the players made it happen,” Calexico Head Coach Ricky Guzman said. “We were in the weight room twice this week. The boys finished and deserve all the credit for believing in each other.”
This championship marks the Bulldogs’ first championship appearance and win since the school was moved from the CIF Southern Section to the San Diego Section in the late 1990s.
“It was a long time coming for this staff,” Guzman said. “We have been through a lot and we're so thankful for those who were unconditionally supportive through thick and thin.”
Calexico had Leo Veliz, Manuel Cano, and Andres Ontiveros each with a pair of hits and two runs scored. Veliz also had two RBIs and Cano had one RBI.
Bulldogs' freshmen Jose Ortega was on the mound for six innings, giving up five hits and six strikeouts. Senior Nick Navarro closed the game for the Bulldogs.
“This year there were lots of challenges (health and discipline) and things we sacrificed, but we were all in on never compromising the end goal at the expense of the immediate," Guzman said.
Injuries followed the Bulldogs up until the semifinals, with catcher Ian Flores and Manuel Cano both suffering injuries before the championship game. Cano returned to the field for the championship game, while Randy Baez sat behind home plate for the Bulldogs.
“We started the season a little banged up and had four guys in our infield who had a handful of game experience in their position before the championship game,” Guzman said, ”but we have versatile guys. As a team we don’t overthink, so we knew we had utility players who could step up and get the job done.”
Bishop was the first to get on the board with two runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs responded in the second inning with two runs to tie it up 2-2 heading into the third.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 5-2 with three runs in the first half of the third inning. Calexico stayed consistent by putting up another run in the fourth to lead 6-2.
The Bulldogs blasted Bishop's by putting up six runs in the sixth inning, extending their lead to 12-2 before winning the Championship by the 12-4 score.
The Bulldogs will be the seventh-seed in the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV Baseball championships, and are scheduled to face second-seeded Crean Lutheran on Tuesday, May 30 in Irvine at 4 p.m.
