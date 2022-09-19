CALEXICO- On Friday night the Calexico Bulldogs hosted the Holtville Vikings in a non-league match-up at Ward Field. After a tough defensive battle, the Bulldogs conquered the Vikings 39-0.
As the Bulldogs entered the game undefeated at home, the team came ready to protect their house. Once the game began, Holtville took the kick-off but struggled to make progress on their first possession. Shortly after Calexico received the ball for their first touch of the game, senior running back Zeus Pradis set the tone by rushing for a 75-yard touchdown. Pradis ended the night with 131 rushing yards and was followed by junior running back Andres Castro, who rushed for 44 yards.
“I was ready to take the opening and run with it, I was prepared for it but it would not have been possible without the help from my team, especially the lineman. Overall, the game could not have been won without teamwork and all of us doing our part,” said Pradis.
The tone and pace did not change from there as the Bulldogs put on complete wire-to-wire domination, and prohibited the Vikings from gaining any momentum on either side of the ball.
As one of the seniors of the team, Pradis is but one of coach Solano’s leaders on the field. However, Solano is confident that his team is heading in the right direction as they enter a bye week before beginning league play. As the Bulldogs prepare for Imperial on Sept. 30, they are not concerned with the past or future, instead, they are focusing on the ‘now’ and keeping it simple.
“The leadership on the team speaks for itself, guys are growing into their roles, they are holding each other accountable, taking responsibility, and pushing each other to be great on and off the field, whether that’s in the weight room, in practice, or during games,” said Solano.
At the helm of the Bulldogs' offense is sophomore quarterback Sean Torres, who boasted a completion percentage of 72%. Despite being the recipient of some of the Vikings’ strong defensive plays, Torres played with grit and determination throughout the match-up.
“I came back for the team, it was all about the team and the guys, we worked hard in practice, on roll-outs and leads, and were just focused on showing up and playing our game. Tonight, our run game was strong and so was our defense, but it was a group effort overall and I’m proud of the guys,” said Torres.
For the Vikings, this game tested their resilience and mental toughness, something which they proved to have in abundance. The Vikings never quit and played with a fiery passion until the very last minute.
“They were not much bigger than us, but they were tenacious, hungry, and aggressive. They were beating us off the ball and credit to them; they played well and were competitive,” said Turner.
The Vikings will return to play on Fri. Sept. 23 by traveling to take on Mission Bay while the Bulldogs take the week to prepare for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.