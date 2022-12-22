CALEXICO – The Calexico High School Bulldogs Girls’ Soccer Team hosted the two-day Second Annual Regional Invitational Tournament, with regional invitees from Arizona, the Coachella Valley, and San Diego.
Cibola High School, of Yuma, finished in first place, followed by Coachella’s Desert Mirage, the Calexico Bulldogs, and San Diego’s Hoover High School.
On the first day of tournament play, the Bulldogs defeated Hoover 6-3, Desert Mirage overcame Hoover 8-1, while Calexico and Cibola closed out the first day of play with a tie, 1-1.
“We played with a lot of heart, played together, and fought for everything,” said Calexico Bulldog Victoria Acuña. “We did a good job of not giving up, and it motivated us to have the same approach in every game moving forward.”
Acuña and Calexico’s Sharon Penunuri both scored one goal during the Hoover match up, while Amy Garcia and Yaireth Uriostegui each added two goals to the win.
“Some of the highlights of the tournament were watching Sharon’s goal,” said Calexico’s Madelyn Ochoa. “She had been out with an injury, so to see her come back and make the best of it was great to see.”
In their second match up, the Bulldogs had Joana Brambila score a goal to tie the game against Cibola.
“During this tournament, we learned how to keep our heads up and learned how to play hard and together,” Ochoa said. “We kept on fighting even when the odds were not in our favor, which was hard, but it taught us how to push past difficult situations.”
On the final day of play, the Bulldogs fell to Desert Mirage 5-1, followed by Cibola who defeated Hoover, 9-0.
The Bulldogs had Alpha Berumen score a goal against Desert Mirage during their final match of the tournament.
The Bulldogs will return to the field on Wednesday, December 28 as they take on Hoover High School at 10:40 a.m. non-league match up as part of the Parker Cup Tournament.
