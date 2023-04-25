IMPERIAL VALLEY – With the second week of the league play in the rear view mirror, Imperial Valley and Desert leagues both saw action on Friday, April 21.
On the south end of the Valley, the Calexico High Bulldogs and Imperial High Tigers squared off for their third league match up. With help from freshman Jose Ortega, the Bulldogs were able to survive the Tigers 5-4.
“We played well, we struggled in the third inning, and came back in the last two innings,” Bulldog Jose Ortega, who had the walk-off RBI to win the game, said. “We were focused on the inning we were in and not getting down on ourselves.”
The Tigers took the lead early on, gaining a 4-0 lead over the Bulldogs until the sixth inning. The Bulldogs found their rhythm and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it up entering the seventh.
“They gave us some outs and we barreled up a few balls late,” Bulldog Ricky Guzman said. "Both pitchers competed well and deserved to win."
"Life and the game is full of ups and downs but commitment is a straight line,” Guzman said. "If we ever figure that out, we'll be a lot tougher. We were lucky today but it shouldn't hurt to win.”
Despite the loss, the Tigers executed throughout, with Luis Gonzalez having a pair of hits, and Logan Higginbotham adding a double and RBI. On the mound, Carter Tucker pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits.
“We failed to take advantage of opportunities on the offense side and it opened the door for Calexico to capitalize on defensive errors made in the sixth and seventh inning,” IHS Head Coach Javier Ramos said. “We will continue working on learning the game and playing a complete game.”
The Wildcats are also coming off a close game after they defeated the Southwest Eagles by a score of 3-2 in eight innings at home.
The Wildcats had Aiden Torrez score two runs and Jesus Cisneros add one to the board, while Tanner Currier and Angel Puentes each had one hit. On the mound, Ozyel Villanueva pitched five innings for the Wildcats.
The Eagles had Chance Bermudez throw 6 and 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, five strikeouts, and one earned run.
In the Desert League, the Holtville Vikings swept the Central Spartans in their three-game league series games. In their last game, the Vikings defeated the Spartans by a score of 3-2.
“Coming into the game we knew it was going to be a pitchers duel,” Holtville Head Coach John Ayon said. “Both pitchers pitched amazing games. Our guys made some adjustments at the plate during the game and we were able to come out ahead.”
The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets baseball and softball teams both won their match ups against the Calipatria Hornets.
In softball, the Desert League saw a nail-biter, with the Imperial Tigers and Southwest Eagles going into nine innings. After a big hit from Hannah Johnson, the Tigers secured an 8-7 win over the Eagles.
“We did pretty good, it was a hard game," Imperial pitcher Jayden Rutledge said. 'The team rallied, worked together, and our strengths are that we fight as a team."
"Going into the week, we are looking forward to closing it off and wins like these help us not only get better,” Rutledge said.
The Tigers took the lead early on, going up 6-1 heading into the fifth inning. The Eagles chipped away at the lead, adding two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh, to push it into extra innings. Each team added one run in the eighth before the Tigers closed it out for the win in the ninth.
In IVL play, the Brawley defeated the Central by a score of 11-2, with Wildcat Tamara Carranza ending with five hits including a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs. Carranza was followed on the game leaderboard by Abbey Ruiz, adding three hits including two doubles. The Wildcats saw eight strikeouts from Dylann Baker.
On the east end, the Holtville Vikings maintained their undefeated IVL record with a 6-2 win over the Calexico Bulldogs. For the Vikings, pitcher Kalli Strahm allowed one earned run and six strikeouts. Viking Kamryn Walker scored two runs and had two RBIs, while Strahm added another run scored, Demi Johnston had a set of RBIs, and Kaitlyn Havens had one RBI.
Upcoming games Tuesday, April 25
Softball games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will take on the Imperial Tigers in Imperial, while the Holtville Vikings play against the Brawley Wildcats in Brawley. In El Centro, the Calexico Bulldogs will face off against the Central Spartans, and the Southwest Eagles will host the Calipatria Hornets.
Baseball games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Imperial Tigers will host the Brawley Wildcats in Imperial, while the Holtville Vikings will go up against the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets in Blythe. In El Centro, the Southwest Eagles will host the Calexico Bulldogs, while the Central Spartans take on the Calipatria Hornets.
