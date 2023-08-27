CALEXICO – What was supposed to be a typical high school football game on Friday, August 25, here at Ward Field turned into a tribute to Calexico High School assistant coach Mario Romero, who passed away six days earlier.
Signs were hung throughout the bleachers and tributes were found near the entrance, on the back of each helmet and painted on the field to honor the 47-year-old Romero, who died from a heart attack associated with a seizure, according to his brother-in-law and fellow Coach Leo Pacheco.
The Bulldogs defeated Castle Park High of Chula Vista by a score of 42-13 in the game, but all thoughts were with Romero and his family.
“As a team we got together and said we are dedicating tonight to him,” Calexico senior captain Marco Esquer said. “We went out there and gave everything we had because that’s what he would have wanted. We were going to be the better team tonight because of him.”
Fourth-year Calexico Head Coach Fernando Solano called the past week the “hardest week of my life,” but said he was proud of his student-athletes and the way they played after getting the devastating news of Romero’s passing six days earlier.
The Bulldogs looked ready to go from the opening kickoff. They marched 55 yards in six plays on their opening drive with senior Noel Gastelum scoring from 2-yards out less than four minutes into the game. Dominik Diaz booted the extra point and Calexico was off and running, up 7-0.
After Castle Park tied the game early in the second quarter, Esquer made his presence felt on the next play when he took a jet sweep handoff and raced 65 yards for the touchdown. Diaz, who went 6-for-6 on extra points, booted the Bulldogs to a 14-7 lead.
Esquer led Calexico with 109 yards rushing on just six carries.
Four plays later, Calexico senior Luis Angel Alcala was able to block a punt attempt by the Trojans, scoop up the ball and race eight yards into the end zone for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs on top, 21-7, with 8:39 left in the half.
“We kept it a short week of practice with everything going on, but one of the things we did emphasize was special teams and getting that punt block was big for us,” Solano said. “Special teams and finishing those possessions when we have them pinned deep and getting the defense off the field were areas we stressed this week.”
Leading 21-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs dominated the second half, outscoring the Trojans 21-0 the rest of the way.
On their opening possession of the second half, Calexico scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown from senior Leo Canchola to go up 28-13.
Early in the fourth quarter, they got a touchdown on a perfect 63-yard throw-and-catch from junior quarterback Bobby Montejano to senior receiver Franky Loera-Rodriguez to go ahead, 35-13.
The Trojans fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Calexico capitalized four plays later when Alcala got his second touchdown of the night, this one on a 4-yard run to close out the scoring, 42-13 with Calexico on top.
Pacheco became emotional in his postgame comments to the players, recalling his brother-in-law and what he meant to him and the Calexico program.
“Everyday we talked football with each other. We made each other better people,” Pacheco said, who graduated from Calexico High in 1993. “He would talk offense and I would talk defense. We called ourselves Batman and Robin. Of course we both wanted to be Batman but we loved each other so much. He has been in my life since I was 15 years old.”
Solano said Romero came highly recommended to him when he took over the program in the COVID year of 2020. He said the two hit it off immediately.
“I wanted to make him proud tonight,” Solano said. “I am going to miss talking ball with him. We’d talk ball all the time. We didn’t always agree with each other’s offenses but we have been able to meld his ideas and my ideas and we were really excited for this season because we thought we had something.”
Romero graduated from Calexico High School in 1994 and was part of the 1993 Desert Valleys League co-Champion Bulldogs’ squad that captivated the border town.
“Football is a metaphor for life, you’re going to get hit but you have to get back up and keep going,” Pacheco said. “He’s up there and he’s smiling tonight, and we’re going to keep going because that’s what he would have wanted us to do.”
“He did so much for our kids and this community, and for youth football in Calexico and Mexicali,” Solano said. “He didn’t want or seek credit for the things he did because that’s just the kind of guy he was. I’m going to miss him.”
Up next for the Calexico Bulldogs’ football team (2-0 overall) is a road trip to San Diego to face Francis Parker High School at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.