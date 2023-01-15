CALEXICO – The Central Union High School Spartans (10-9 overall, 0-1 league) Girls Basketball team opened Imperial Valley League (IVL) play against the Calexico High School Bulldogs (12-7 overall, 2-0 league) on the road, where the Bulldogs defeated the Spartans here at home.
Leading the Bulldogs was Cecilia Costa with 19 points, followed by Mia Barboa and Ashly Ramirez, who each added four points to the 36-29 Calexico win.
“Winning the first two games for IVL is exciting, especially since we have a few seniors on our team (and) this is our last season together,” said Calexico Aileen Ornelos, the sophomore who went three-of-four from behind the free-throw line.
The Spartans roster was led by Mya McClain with six points, ten rebounds, and two blocks, Janelle Thomas' five points and 12 rebounds, and Galilea Serrano's six points and three rebounds.
The familiar foes, having also met during a non-league match up earlier this season, started off the first quarter neck-and-neck with strong defenses. The Bulldogs led 10-7, going into the second quarter.
“I went to the game a little stressed, but my teammates came together and encouraged me, which helped my confidence throughout the game,” Ornelos said.
During the second quarter, both teams held each other to only five points, giving the Bulldogs a three-point advantage, 15-12, going into halftime.
“We tried to focus more on our defense," Montejano said. "We noticed we lacked a little bit, so as the game progressed, we adjusted as we saw necessary,” Montejano said, who added four points to the Bulldogs’ offensive effort on the night.
The third quarter was no different as the defensive pressure led to another close one. The Bulldogs extended their lead to five points, 20-25, before going into the final quarter.
The two teams maintained the intensity but the Bulldogs took their largest lead of the night when they went up 30-22, with 5:11 left in the fourth quarter.
The Central Spartans responded with a three-point shot from McKayla Gastelum, who ended the game with six points.
Additionally in IVL play, the Holtville High School Vikings (11-8 overall, 1-1 league) hosted the Brawley Wildcats (6-15 overall, 0-2 league), with Holtville overcoming Brawley 55-33.
Offensively, the Vikings were led by Kamryn Walker with 23 points, seven rebounds, and nine steals, as well as Skylar Hanson's 11 points and seven rebounds.
Defensively, the Vikings’ Demi Johnston added 20 rebounds and five steals, while Jasmine Garewal contributed eight rebounds and five blocks.
In the Desert League, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots took on the Southwest Eagles, defeating the Eagles 47-28. The Calipatria High Hornets (10-7 overall, 1-1 league) fell short against the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (12-7 overall, 2-0 league), with the Yellow Jackets out-stinging the Hornets 48-41.
The Holtville Vikings will take on Scripps Ranch High School in a non-league match up on Monday, January 16 in San Diego.
The Calexico Bulldogs will return to the court on Tuesday, January 17, as they take on the Imperial Tigers in Imperial at 7 p.m.
