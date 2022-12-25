CALEXICO – Earlier this month local boxer Genesis Garcia, of Calexico, defeated youth female fighter and one-seeded Tyesha Harrison from Aiken, South Carolina in the 154-pound finals match at the 2022 United States Youth National Boxing Championship in Lubbock, Texas.
In the finals match, Garcia defeated Harrison through the ‘Referee Stops Contest (RSC),' also known as a technical knockout, during the second round of the finals match. The win earned Garcia an invitation to the U.S. National Team Camp in Colorado Springs, hosted later next year.
Garcia’s road to the championship began earlier this year when she attended a five-week training camp in Mexico City as part of the Mexico National team's preparation for the 2022 IBA Youth Men and Women’s World Youth Championships in La Nucia, Spain.
This was be the first time the 17-year-old traveled outside the U.S. or Mexico, and the longest time she would be away from home.
“It was a great way to finish the year,” Garcia said. “It was different from Spain, but I felt much better and more confident going into the finals match, and I am happy all the training and long hours paid off.”
"The camp was very comprehensive, we had physical therapists, sports psychologists, and nutritionists there to help us achieve our best athletic performance," she said.
Garcia’s attendance was a result of her status as a team member of Mexico’s National youth Boxing team, with this being Garcia’s first time participating in the systematic training camp.
“There were about eight girls from different parts of Mexico, and we lived and trained with each other up until the championship, which was different but good,” said Garcia.
On a more regular basis, Garcia trains at local boxing gym, Calexico Baja Boxing, with long-time trainer Raul Lau, who has Garcia primarily spar against boys.
During the World Championships, Garcia competed in the youth female 165-pound division and faced Angie Solano Vanegas from Colombia, who won the bout. Garcia finished in ninth place overall in the division.
“It was tough because I was one-and-done, but it also made me realize the places where boxing has – and is continuing to take me – and I was just happy for the opportunity” Garcia said.
After the loss, Garcia returned home for a few days before hitting the road to compete on the U.S. stage at the Youth Championship in Texas. This time Garcia hit the ring as part of the 154-pound division and with local boxing coach Francisco Oceguera in her corner.
“It was hectic after Spain and before Texas, especially since I competed in a different weight class,” she said. “But Lau set up a sparring session with a local professional fighter before Texas, which helped.”
The local boxer faced Jazzmin Gomez of Lynwood, California in the semi-finals match, and won the bout by unanimous decision, before going on to fight and defeat Harrison.
While Garcia racked up big wins throughout 2022, the new year will mark her final year as a youth — which begs the question of when the local boxer will make her professional debut.
“Next year will be a big year, " Garcia said, "but I am just hoping to graduate high school, continue having new experiences, meet new people, and hopefully compete more internationally,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.