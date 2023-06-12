CALEXICO – The Calexico Little League captured the California Little League District 22 Under-8 All Stars Tournament with a 15-0 victory over the visiting Yuma U-8 All Stars at Alex Rivera Water Plant Park here on Saturday night, June 10.
“We had six returning players from last year’s 8-U team that ended up losing to Yuma in the championship,” Calexico manager Mateos Sauceda said. “This year the kids had one goal: To make sure that they finished on top, and I’m glad they accomplished that.”
For the Calexico All-Stars, Maykbel Jova was the starting pitcher, throwing two-plus shutout innings, striking out eight batters, with Robert Sigala closing out the game.
Offensively for Calexico, Jova, Sigala, and Santiago Ibarra each went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk, while David Medina also went 2-for-2 and scored twice.
The victory over Yuma was the second in the tournament in the District 22 double-elimination tournament by Calexico against the team from Arizona, as the Calexico U-8’s opened All Star play on Monday, June 5, winning 10-0, also at Rivera Park in Calexico.
The U-8 Calexico All Stars then won two winners bracket games, prevailing over Sunbeam by a score of 15-2, and then downing the U-8 Imperial Little League All Stars in the championship semifinals by a score of 8-1, advancing Calexico to Saturday’s tournament final.
Meanwhile, Yuma fought its way back through the consolation bracket with wins over Heber, Brawley, and Imperial to gain a rematch with Calexico, who would have needed to be defeated twice.
While the District 22 U-8 season is over, District 22 All Star tournament action continues this week as the Under-10 All Stars get into action, with the winner advancing to the California Little League Section 7 All Star tournament in July.
“For 8-U it’s only the district level tournament, the idea is to get them used to tournament play,” Sauceda said. “With the 10-U, 11-U, and 12-U district winners, they advance to the Sectionals and one of those tournaments could be hosted here in the Valley.”
The District 22 U-10 All-Star tournament begins Monday night, June 12, with the Brawley All Stars hosting Sunbeam, Holtville hosting Calexico, and Imperial hosting the Heber All Stars. All games will start at 7:00 p.m.
Hosting a game at a team's home field does not determine the home team for the game, as a coin-flip is held before each All Star game and for the U-10 tournament. The Yuma All-Stars drew a first-round bye in the double-elimination tournament which is slated to conclude this weekend.
