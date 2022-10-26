CALEXICO – As the Battle of the Border game falls upon the city of Calexico, the Calexico High Bulldogs (1-3) and Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (2-1) are eager to take the field and bring a sense of pride to their respective schools along the Imperial Valley’s southernmost town.
This year marks the second year a trophy is awarded to the winning team in the “Battle of the Border.” With a close game in 2021, both teams hope to change their narratives come Friday night, October 28.
The Bulldogs and the Scots have been regular opponents since 2017, with the “Battle of the Border” title coined a few seasons ago by this newspaper.
The rivalry might not yet hold the long history and tradition of the Axe or Bell games, but with this being the ‘City Championship’ for Calexico, spectators can expect a battle for city pride.
For the Bulldogs, this game is not just about winning but about continuing to get better every game. This is not a league game for either team, yet a win could help both teams going into the postseason.
“We want to win your last regular season game, it brings a sense of pride, and could help us move forward,” said Calexico Head Coach Fernando Solano.
“Our goal is to stick to our game plan,” Solano said. “In a game like this, the kids find an inner fire that makes it fun and competitive, which is great to see. ”
Senior running back for the Bulldogs Zeus Pradis, who is currently averaging 121 rushing yards per game, is hoping for a tough, competitive game.
“We are not expecting an easy game but we are doing everything possible to be physically and mentally prepared,” Pradis said.
“We are fine tuning our offense and defense,” he said, “but most of all we are looking forward to playing for a big crowd and having a different game than last year.”
In 2021, the Battle of the Border came down to one play, with a ruling on the previous play confirming the Bulldogs’ victory, resulting in a heartbreaker for the Scots.
This year, returning quarterback Jacobo Elias could be a difference-maker for the Scots. Leading the Scots’ defense is Max Ascolani, who is averaging 11 tackles per game.
This game will also serve as the Scots’ “Senior Night,” which gives them another reason for leaving it all on the field.
Despite the intensity, the Scots focus on competing at a high level while maintaining good sportsmanship throughout the night.
“As a community, we are all doing our part,” Vincent Memorial Athletic Director, Karla Soto, said.
“The players and coaches are working hard in practice, and as an administration, we are doing everything we can to prepare,” she said. “Most of all we are just excited to compete and have fun.”
The Battle of the Border, pitting the Calexico Bulldogs against the Vincent Memorial Scots, will take place on Friday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at Cal Jones Field at Central Union High School in El Centro. The winner of the game will take home the trophy and house be crowned “Border Kings” until they meet again next season.
