SAN LUIS OBISPO — Former Calexico High Bulldog Luis "Lou" Montano was one of nine former California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Mustang student-athletes inducted into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, November 18, at the Recreation Center's Multi-Activity Center.
Montano’s induction into the Mustangs’ Hall of Fame came as recognition of his outstanding wrestling career which included the former Bulldog being a three-time national qualifier and a two-time All-American at Cal Poly under legendary coach Von Hitchcock.
Compiling a phenomenal 112-16-1 record at Cal Poly from 1978-83, in his senior year Montano earned a school record 41 wins and placed second in NCAA Division I National Championships at 158 pounds after having finished eighth in 1982.
“It’s an honor to be included with some prestigious names of Cal Poly coaches and athletes,” Montano said. “We had the induction banquet and it was really nice, and Saturday they introduced all of us at halftime of the Cal Poly football game, which was an honor.”
"In my speech, I brought up the many qualities that I got from wrestling at Cal Poly ... one was grit which I had already learned in Calexico, and the confidence I gained from the competition,” Montano said. “And perseverance, and I gave the example of having lost a close match at the NCAA finals and having to come right back wrestle another match and I reach down inside and won to become an All-American.”
Still regarded as one of Cal Poly’s all-time best wrestlers, Montano, a two-time NCAA Western Region champion, was a team captain and selected as the Mustangs’ team Most Valuable Wrestler three times.
In his acceptance speech, Montano talked not only about his Cal Poly experience but also the foundation laid by his family being raised in Calexico to accomplish those things.
“Right away when I spoke, I pointed out that I was a first-generation Hispanic and I was the first to go to a four-year college,” Montano said, who earned his Bachelor’s degree in physical education from Cal Poly and his Master’s degree in education at California State University Bakersfield.
“I’d wrestled ever since I was young," he said, "and having the opportunity to wrestle at Calexico, which had quite a tradition, and then to go to Cal Poly, which was a top program, was special.”
Montano’s wrestling for Cal Poly-SLO was inspired by a wrestling clinic at Brawley High School where he made his first contact with Hitchcock, who would eventually offer him a scholarship after Montano finished first in the Southern Section CIF meet and third in the CIF State meet.
“I was sophomore and we had a coach, Ken Krall, who came to Calexico to coach football and he volunteered to coach wrestling. He didn't know wrestling but he was supportive of us,” Montano said.
“Coach Krall took us and it was a great clinic and there were two moves Hitchcock taught us, the Cal Poly Stand-up and the Single-leg takedown. They were the moves I used in high school.”
Following his wrestling career, Montano began coaching as an assistant at Cal Poly (1984-86) and CSU Bakersfield (1987-91), then became head coach at the Ivy League's Columbia University (1991-2000), the oldest wrestling program in the country, where he was 69-46-1 in nine seasons.
“After the nine years in New York City I felt was time to come home to California and be closer to family ... all the families in Calexico were close growing up and it was a great chapter in my life,” Montano said.
“One of the things I brought up at the banquet was my family at our table," he said. "I pointed out that they had all supported me all these years, including my wife Sharon, whom I met at Cal Poly.”
The Cal Poly Hall of Fame is the fourth such honor for Montano, who had previously been inducted into the California Wrestling Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Hall of Fame, as well as the Imperial Valley Football Coaches Association (IVFCA) Hall of Fame.
“Coach Ray Alvardo and my teammate John Moreno were both at the IVFCA banquet,” Montano said. Montano also formerly quarterbacked the football team and played baseball for the Bulldogs. He said Coach Kenny James was a mentor at Calexico High.
“It was very special," Montano said. "Alvardo was my coach growing up and throughout high school and Moreno is a great friend and we grew up together playing football.”
Montano has not lost his connection to the Imperial Valley, having been assistant tournament director at the CIF State Wrestling Meet in Bakersfield since 2003.
“When I retired from coaching one of my wrestlers from Cal Poly was the State Meet Director," Montano said. "He and asked me to help and I really enjoy it."
"Every year we see teams from the Valley and I get excited," Montano said. "There is a lot of pride and it brings back memories, and I brag about it.”
